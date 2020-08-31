The “Ambulatory EHR Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Ambulatory EHR industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Ambulatory EHR market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Ambulatory EHR market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Ambulatory EHR market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Ambulatory EHR market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Ambulatory EHR market report provides an in-depth insight into Ambulatory EHR industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ambulatory care involves patients who do not stay overnight for disease treatment in any healthcare setting. EHR is a patient’s record that helps authorized users to securely access the available information about the patient. The information on EHR can be shared across different healthcare settings through network connected systems, which allows physicians to take better decisions and provide improved coordinated care for patients. The EHR developed for ambulatory services are simpler than inpatient EHRs, as they deal with a single practice and its patients, and are used in outpatient care facilities and smaller practices.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Solutions Segment, By Delivery Mode, is Expected to Grow the Fastest

The cloud-based solutions sub-segment is expected to occupy a high share, due to its cost-effective services and advantages of user-friendly software models. Patient information is stored and managed using these cloud-based electronic health records, making them more secure. It also allows physicians and medical practitioners to control access to sensitive information.

On-premise storage has also evolved over the past several years. These systems require the installation of specific hardware and software. Therefore, cloud-based solutions are the most commonly adopted solutions, since these are much cheaper when compared to on-premise solutions.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to high investments by governments, non-profit entities, and the private sector, in EHR systems. The factors responsible for the growth include the growing ageing population and rising incidence of chronic diseases in various countries, such as India and China. In addition, the region has a better hospital network and training programs that increase the presence of general practitioners, and an increase in ambulatory care services.

Ambulatory EHR Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Ambulatory EHR market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Ambulatory EHR status worldwide?

What are the Ambulatory EHR market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Ambulatory EHR?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Ambulatory EHR Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of EHR Solutions in Developed Markets

4.2.2 Increasing Need for Fluid Movement of Healthcare Information and Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Maintain and Enhance Patient Health Record Portals

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inconsistent EHR Adoption across Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Regulatory Barriers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Practice Management

5.1.2 Patient Management

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.3 E-prescribing

5.1.4 Referral Management

5.1.5 Population Health Management

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Cloud-based Solutions

5.2.2 On-premise Solutions

5.3 By Practice Size

5.3.1 Large Practices

5.3.2 Medium-sized Practices

5.3.3 Small Practices

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

5.4.2 Independent Ambulatory Centers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Aprima Medical Software Inc.

6.1.3 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.4 Cerner Corporation

6.1.5 eClinicalWorks

6.1.6 Epic Systems Corporation

6.1.7 Greenway Health

6.1.8 Medhost

6.1.9 Medical Information Technology Inc.

6.1.10 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

