American Football Helmet Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

About American Football Helmet:

American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

Riddell

Schutt

Xenith

VICIS

SG Helmets American Football Helmet Market Types:

Adult American Football Helmets

Youth American Football Helmets American Football Helmet Market Applications:

Profession Player

Amateur Player

There are three kinds of American Football Helmets: youth American Football Helmets and adult American Football Helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the American Football Helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult American Football Helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2017.

Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for American Football Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 150 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.