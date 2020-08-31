Bulletin Line

American Football Helmet Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

American Football Helmet

Global “American Football Helmet Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of American Football Helmet in these regions. This report also studies the global American Football Helmet market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About American Football Helmet:

  • American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

    American Football Helmet Market Manufactures:

  • Riddell
  • Schutt
  • Xenith
  • VICIS
  • SG Helmets

    American Football Helmet Market Types:

  • Adult American Football Helmets
  • Youth American Football Helmets

    American Football Helmet Market Applications:

  • Profession Player
  • Amateur Player

    Scope of this Report:

  • There are three kinds of American Football Helmets: youth American Football Helmets and adult American Football Helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the American Football Helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult American Football Helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2017.
  • Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for American Football Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 150 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the American Football Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe American Football Helmet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of American Football Helmet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of American Football Helmet in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the American Football Helmet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the American Football Helmet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, American Football Helmet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe American Football Helmet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of American Football Helmet Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 American Football Helmet Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 American Football Helmet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture American Football Helmet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global American Football Helmet Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global American Football Helmet Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global American Football Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 American Football Helmet Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 American Football Helmet Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

