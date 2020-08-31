Animal Biotechnology Market to Derive Growth from The Growing Awareness of Animal Health and Welfare, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising prevalence of animal diseases is perpetually contributing growth to the global animal biotechnology market says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Animal Biotechnology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock , Companion), By Type of Product (Drugs, Vaccinations, Diagnostic Tests, Genetic & Reproductive Products , Others), By Application (Diagnosis of Animal Diseases, Treatment of Animal Diseases, Preventive Care of Animals, Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing demand for animal meat and animal based-products is driving the animal biotechnology market.
Get Sample PDF:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/animal-biotechnology-market-100671
Boehringer Ingelheim Announced the First Veterinary Vaccines
Boehringer Ingelheim, the world leader in animal health launched swine vaccine Ingelvac® PRRS MLV, which will be produced in China’s medical city Taizhou. The launch of the drug is predicted to boost the global animal biotechnology market owing to the components attributed in the drug for the treatment of PRRS (Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome), a common swine disease. The launch of the veterinary diagnostic instrument by leading companies is also contributing positively to the global animal biotechnology market. for instance, Zoetis Inc. announced the launch of its in-house veterinary diagnostic instrument for the high volume veterinary clinics and regional laboratories called the Carysta HVC. The aforementioned factors attributed to launches and methods by the key players is significantly aiding in the growth of the global animal biotechnology market.
Browse Complete Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/animal-biotechnology-market-100671
Major Leading Players Mentioned
- Zoetis
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bayer AG
- Intervet Inc
- Sanofi
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Segmentation of the Global Animal Biotechnology Market
By Animal
- Livestock
- Bovine
- Porcine
- Ovine
- Poultry
- Others
- Companion
- Canine
- Feline
- Equine
- Aquatic
- Avian
- Others
By Type of Product
- Drugs
- Vaccinations
- Diagnostic Tests
- Genetic & Reproductive Products
- Others
By Application
- Diagnosis of Animal Diseases
- Treatment of Animal Diseases
- Preventive Care of Animals
- Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals
- Food Safety & Drug Development
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]
- Asthma Treatment Market
Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market
Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Market