Animal Biotechnology Market to Derive Growth from The Growing Awareness of Animal Health and Welfare, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising prevalence of animal diseases is perpetually contributing growth to the global animal biotechnology market says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Animal Biotechnology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock , Companion), By Type of Product (Drugs, Vaccinations, Diagnostic Tests, Genetic & Reproductive Products , Others), By Application (Diagnosis of Animal Diseases, Treatment of Animal Diseases, Preventive Care of Animals, Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing demand for animal meat and animal based-products is driving the animal biotechnology market.

Boehringer Ingelheim Announced the First Veterinary Vaccines

Boehringer Ingelheim, the world leader in animal health launched swine vaccine Ingelvac® PRRS MLV, which will be produced in China’s medical city Taizhou. The launch of the drug is predicted to boost the global animal biotechnology market owing to the components attributed in the drug for the treatment of PRRS (Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome), a common swine disease. The launch of the veterinary diagnostic instrument by leading companies is also contributing positively to the global animal biotechnology market. for instance, Zoetis Inc. announced the launch of its in-house veterinary diagnostic instrument for the high volume veterinary clinics and regional laboratories called the Carysta HVC. The aforementioned factors attributed to launches and methods by the key players is significantly aiding in the growth of the global animal biotechnology market.

Major Leading Players Mentioned

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bayer AG

Intervet Inc

Sanofi

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Segmentation of the Global Animal Biotechnology Market

By Animal

Livestock

Bovine

Porcine

Ovine

Poultry

Others

Companion

Canine

Feline

Equine

Aquatic

Avian

Others

By Type of Product

Drugs

Vaccinations

Diagnostic Tests

Genetic & Reproductive Products

Others

By Application

Diagnosis of Animal Diseases

Treatment of Animal Diseases

Preventive Care of Animals

Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals

Food Safety & Drug Development

Others

By Geography