Anti-infective Agents Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Anti-infective Agents

Global "Anti-infective Agents Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anti-infective Agents in these regions. This report also studies the global Anti-infective Agents market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Anti-infective Agents:

  • Anti-infective agents are drugs used for the purpose of killing and/or suppressing the infection causing organisms from invading the host by means of its replication or releasing variety of toxins into the host. Infection causing micro-organisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, viroids, and macro parasites. Infections thus caused can be classified depending on type of organism causing the infection and symptoms and medical signs shown by the host.

    Anti-infective Agents Market Manufactures:

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Bayer Healthcare AG
  • AstraZeneca Plc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Novartis AG
  • Astellas Pharma, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Sanofi-Aventis S.A.
  • Johnson & Johnson

    Anti-infective Agents Market Types:

  • Antibacterial Drugs
  • Antifungal Drugs
  • Antiviral Drugs

    Anti-infective Agents Market Applications:

  • Hospital Use
  • Clinic Use
  • Household
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Anti-infective Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • North America was one of the dominated countries in 2015 with a revenue generation of over USD 26.3 billion. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness amongst the end-users such as clinicians and healthcare professionals in this region are estimated to be the key factors contributing to this large share. Moreover, in this region, the high purchasing power of expensive drugs and the presence of favorablereimbursement policies are the drivers projected to accentuate the growth of the anti-infective agents market.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of generics companies, the rising economic stability, and the increasing level of disposable income. In addition, the growing geriatric population base coupled with the increased susceptibility to infections is expected to provide a potential growth platform to this industry.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Anti-infective Agents product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anti-infective Agents, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-infective Agents in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Anti-infective Agents competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Anti-infective Agents breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Anti-infective Agents market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anti-infective Agents sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Anti-infective Agents Market:

