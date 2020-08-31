The “Anti-obesity Drugs Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Anti-obesity Drugs industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Anti-obesity Drugs market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Anti-obesity Drugs market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Anti-obesity Drugs market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Anti-obesity Drugs market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

An ideal anti-obesity drug would help in reducing sustained weight with minimal side effects. Mechanisms that control energy balance have considerable built-in redundancy, overlap with other physiological functions, and are subjected to social and psychological factors that restrict the effectiveness of pharmacological interventions. The anti-obesity drug market is segmented on the basis of the mechanism of action (peripherally acting and centrally acting anti-obesity drugs) and drug type (prescription and OTC drugs).

Key Market Trends:

OTC Drugs Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

In the present scenario, the weight problem is a major concern, globally. The rising intake of junk food/fast food is resulting in declining healthiness worldwide. As mentioned earlier, obesity is one of the most prevalent problems faced by people of this century. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, ranging between 18 years and older, were overweight. Out of the aforementioned numbers, over 650 million were obese. With intentions to offer weight loss solutions, the companies have developed a number of weight loss products, of which a considerable proportion are OTC drugs.

In most countries, Orlistat is marketed as a prescription drug under the trade name Xenical, by Roche, and it is sold as an OTC drug under the trade name Alli, by GlaxoSmithKline, in the United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the number of OTC drugs approved in the market is very less. However, the cost-effectiveness and ease of availability of OTC products are expected to propel the growth of the market.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the global anti-obesity drugs market, with the United States accounting for the major contributor to the market. The primary factors driving the growth of the market studied are an increase in obese population and high healthcare spending. In the past few decades, several anti-obesity drugs are withdrawn from the market, due to reported and documented adverse effects. After years of interruption, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved multiple new anti-obesity drugs. Majority of these medications are administered orally, and only one is administered subcutaneously. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million US adults in 2015-2016, hence propelling the anti-obesity drugs market.

Detailed TOC of Anti-obesity Drugs Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Prevalence of Obesity

4.2.2 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternative Treatment Options

4.3.2 Side Effects of Drugs

4.3.3 High Drug Development Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mechanism of Action

5.1.1 Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

5.1.2 Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

5.2 Drug Type

5.2.1 Prescription Drugs

5.2.2 OTC drugs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arena Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.3 Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.4 F Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.5 Vivus

6.1.6 Bayer AG

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk

6.1.8 Pfizer

6.1.9 Eisai

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

