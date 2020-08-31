Anti-Static Agents Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Anti-Static Agents Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anti-Static Agents in these regions. This report also studies the global Anti-Static Agents market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Anti-Static Agents:

An antistatic agent is a compound used for treatment of materials or their surfaces in order to reduce or eliminate buildup of static electricity. Static charge may be generated by the triboelectric effect or by a non-contact process using a high voltage power source. Static charge may be introduced on a surface as part of an in-mold label printing process.

3M

BASF

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Croda International

A. Schulman

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Solvay Anti-Static Agents Market Types:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides Anti-Static Agents Market Applications:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13707357 Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Anti-Static Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Availability of economic labor force in developing countries in Africa is expected to gain attention of various market players. This trend is expected to help develop the regional market over the next seven years. North America played a significant role in the overall industry. U.S. showed increase in demand for anti-static agents over the past few years.