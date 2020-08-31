The “Antibody Production Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Antibody Production industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Antibody Production market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Antibody Production market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Antibody Production market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Antibody Production market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Antibody Production market report provides an in-depth insight into Antibody Production industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , antibody production refers to the process of creating a specific antibody. In a broad sense, it consists of various methods, such as upstream, downstream, and filtration. The process involves the preparation of antigen samples, which are injected to the laboratory or farm animals to evoke high expression levels of antigen-specific antibodies in the serum, which are then recovered from the animal. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Key Market Trends:

The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment under the Antibody Type Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

Monoclonal antibodies have large applications in the field of diagnostics, therapeutics, and targeted drug delivery systems, not only for infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, but also for cancer, metabolic, and hormonal disorders. This segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the rising investment in monoclonal antibody research and an increase in antibody-based product launches. Furthermore, there is a growing collaboration between pharma companies to develop advanced monoclonal antibodies. For instance, recently, in September 2018, Integral Molecular and Merus NV announced that they have entered into a collaboration on multiple undisclosed targets, as Integral Molecular is one of the leaders in membrane protein antibody discovery. The partnership is expected to increase the R&D capabilities of Merus NV.

The polyclonal antibody segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to benefits, such as ease of production, low price, and diagnosis of diseases with high proficiency.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the antibody production market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a rise in the approval of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and various types of diseases, which is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of the market in North America. For instance, in May 2018, Novartis announced that the US FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Reasons to Buy Antibody Production Market Report:

Analysis of Antibody Production market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Antibody Production industry

Antibody Production market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Antibody Production market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Antibody Production Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Antibody Production market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Antibody Production status worldwide?

What are the Antibody Production market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Antibody Production?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Antibody Production Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Targeted Immunotherapy

4.2.2 Increase in the R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Involved in the Antibody Production

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Antibody Type

5.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.2 Polyclonal Antibodies

5.1.3 Other Antibody Types

5.2 Process

5.2.1 Upstream Processing

5.2.1.1 Bioreactors

5.2.1.2 Consumables

5.2.2 Downstream Processing

5.2.2.1 Chromatography Systems

5.2.2.2 Chromatography Resins

5.2.3 Filtration

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Research Laboratories

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

6.1.2 Cellab GmbH

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Eppendorf AG

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 Sartorius AG

6.1.9 Solaris Biotech

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

