Antimicrobial Textiles Market Top 10 Manufacturers Overview, Size, Industry Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global Antimicrobial Textiles Market size is projected to reach USD 13.89 million by 2027 on account of the increasing demand for hygiene worldwide. Antimicrobial agents are additives used on textile materials to prevent the growth of microorganisms on the fabric material. These agents can be introduced to the fabric via dyes and inks at the time of spinning or extrusion. The breeding and growth of microbes on the fabric depend upon the properties of the absorption of the fabric. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” offers a thorough analysis of the market. According to this report, the market value stood at USD 9.23 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Personal Cleanliness will Augment Growth

The healthcare industry is the largest consumer of this market with an increasing emphasis on personal and environmental hygiene. The increasing need to maintain high cleanliness standards especially in products such as bed and linens, dressings & bandages, curtains, surgical gowns, and others for the prevention of microbial growth is promoting the global antimicrobial textiles market growth. Furthermore, the booming sports industry and increasing preference for personal health, fitness, and cleanliness will increase demand for sports apparel, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the years to follow.

List of Antimicrobial Textiles Market Manufacturers include:

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Milliken & Company

Sanitized AG

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Trevira GmbH

Biocote Limited

UNITIKA LTD.

BASF SE

Microban International, Ltd.

Herculite

Other Players

Regional Segmentation:

North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Increasing Awareness About Personal Hygiene

Geographically, North America is holding the largest share in the market attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the spread of various infectious diseases and the importance of personal hygiene. Additionally, the presence of advanced medical and healthcare facilities, coupled with the ongoing advancement in biotechnology will result in the commercialization of new and improved products, thus helping this region continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

On the other side, the market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness stable growth with revenue of USD 1,980.8 million generated in 2019. Growth of this region is attributed to the large scale demand from rising economies such as South Korea, India, and China with China emerging as the largest consumer of microbial fabrics.

