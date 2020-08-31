Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market Predicted By Top Players Like Icometrix, IDxTechnologies, CaptionHealth

According to the latest study on “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis Diagnostic Tool,Application, Service,and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market,and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth.

Based on diagnostic tool, the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is segmented into medical imaging tool, automated detection system, and others. In 2019, the medical imaging tool segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the segmental market is attributed to the rising number of FDA approvals for the AI-based medical imaging tools.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011852/

Factors such as the rising adoption of artificial intelligence in disease identification anddiagnosis andincreasing investments inAI healthcare startups are driving the growth of the AI in healthcare diagnosismarket. However, the lack of skilled workforce andambiguity of regulatory guidelines for medical softwareimpede the market growth. Further, the increasing potential in emerging economiesoffers significant opportunities for the future growth of the global artificialintelligence in healthcare diagnosis market players.

General Electric Company;Aidoc;ArterysInc.;icometrix;IDx Technologies Inc;MaxQ AI Ltd.;Caption Health, Inc;ZebraMedical Vision, Inc.;Siemens Healthineers AG;and Koninklijke Philips N.V.; areamong the prominent players in the artificial intelligence in healthcarediagnosis market. The market players are focused on partnerships and collaborationsto sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June2020, Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., collaborated with Apollo Hospitals chain forthe deployment of AI-based tools across India, supported by the ?India-IsraelIndustrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund.? Moreover, the AI COVID-19 solution will in anticipatedcollaboration on additional medical findings, such as tuberculosis (TB).

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market,by Region, 2019 (%)

The report segments theglobal artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market as follows:

By Diagnostic Tool

Medical ImagingTool

AutomatedDetection System

Others

By Application

Eye Care

Oncology

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Others

By Service

Tele-Consultation

Tele Monitoring

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

DiagnosticLaboratory

Home Care

Doctors

Patients

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia

Middle East andAfrica (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South andCentral America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011852/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]