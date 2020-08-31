The “Artificial Turf Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Artificial Turf industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Artificial Turf market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Artificial Turf market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Artificial Turf market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Artificial Turf market report provides an in-depth insight into Artificial Turf industry during 2020-2024.

Artificial turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on residential lawns and commercial applications as well. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market share, size, and trends of the artificial turf market. The market operates at a B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market

Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

France is a major market for artificial turfs in Europe and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.

