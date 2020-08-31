Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth by 2027

The global automated sample storage systems market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Product Type (System Units, Reagents & Consumables), By Capacity (Less than 100k, 100k-500k, 500k-2 Million, More Than 2 Million), By Application (Biological Sample, Chemical Compound Sample, Others), By End User(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Private Biobanks, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automated-sample-storage-systems-market-100458

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automated sample storage systems market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global market are

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TTP Labtech

Biomatrica

Angelantoni Life Science

Brooks Automation, Inc.

LiCONiC AG

North America and Europe are Likely to Exhibit Higher Demand

Geographically, the global automated sample storage systems market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to emerge as the largest market for automated sample storage during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to follow North America. This is likely to occur due to an increasing demand for modern and technologically advanced tools for the betterment of research and development activities. Further, because of the ongoing research and development activities in healthcare sector of both the regions, automated sample storage systems market is likely to grow at a fast pace. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness a notable growth in the automated sample storage systems market during the forecast period. Rapid emergence of biobanks and contract research organizations as well as an increasing demand and usage of automated storage systems are anticipated to rise market growth in this region.

Key Players are Focusing on Product Launch to Gain Competitive Edge

Brooks Automation, a semiconductor manufacturing company announced the launch of their new product called FluidX AcoustiX Sample Tube in February 2018. The company developed the product in partnership with two pharmaceutical leaders AstraZeneca and Labcyte, Inc. This collaboration has led to the creation of a sample management solution that enables acoustic dispensing directly from a sample storage system. Previously, Brooks Automation, Inc had announced the launch of BioStore IIIv in May 2017. BioStore IIIv is the world’s first ever and only 80°C LN2 Automated Storage System for storing biological samples. Hamilton Storage, a leader in innovative automated sample storage, introduced SAM HD, a low-capacity automated sample management system in December 2016.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automated-sample-storage-systems-market-100458

Regional Analysis for Automated Sample Storage Systems Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Automated Sample Storage Systems Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Medical Clothing Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

Medical Clothing Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

Medical Clothing Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

Medical Clothing Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

Medical Clothing Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245