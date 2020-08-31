The increase in the demand for light weight passenger vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry majorly drives the market growth. The increasing need to enhance vehicle performance and reduce noise and vibration of vehicles along with increasing modernization of vehicles supports the market growth. The growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies further increases the application of automotive adhesive. The rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing adoption of sustainable adhesives, and introduction of government regulations accelerate the market growth. New emerging markets, increasing adoption of bio-based adhesives, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities in the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry in the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-adhesive-sealants-market/request-for-sample

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in the global Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry during 2018. The growing urbanization, and rising population has accelerated the market growth in the region. The introduction of vehicular regulations and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles increase the adoption of automotive adhesive in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards, and growing disposable income further increase the demand of automobiles in Asia-Pacific. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the growth of the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supports the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Solvay S.A., Sika AG, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, and Bostik S.A. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global Automotive Adhesive & Sealants market on the basis of source, functionality, application, distribution channel and region:

Automotive Adhesive Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Rubber

Polyvinylchloride

Silicones

Others

Automotive Adhesive Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Assembly

Body in White

Paint Shop

Powertrain

Others

Automotive Adhesive Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Hot Melt

Pressure Sensitive

Solvent Based

Water Based

Others

Automotive Adhesive Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-adhesive-sealants-market/request-for-discount-pricing

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world.

Contact us

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com