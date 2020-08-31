Automotive Lubricants Market Size Expansion in 2020 | Industry Share and Growth Foreseen by 2026

Automotive Lubricants Market size is expected to reach USD 79.91 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period. The growing adoption and popularity of synthetic lubricants in the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the automotive lubricants market growth during the forecast period. The growing innovation in lubricants has improved the overall of quality, which has led to extended oil drain and service intervals, better fuel efficiency, and a more extended protection period. This factor will spur demand for lubricants, which in turn, will enable speedy growth of the market. Besides, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic lubricants among consumers will aid the market revenue for automotive lubricants in the foreseeable future.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Automotive Lubricants Market are;

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil

BP p.l.c.

Chevron

Total

China National Petroleum Corporation

IDEMITSU KOSAN

SINOPEC

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Valvoline LLC

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Inauguration of Lubricant Laboratory by Royal Dutch Shell to Propel Market

Royal Dutch Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands inaugurated the first-ever lubricant laboratory in India. The new lab will help the company to expand and strengthen its R&D activities in the world as well as India. The lab can play an imperative role in uplifting the automotive lubricants market share during the forecast period due to the technologies to co-engineer products that will help OEMs in improving the efficiency and reliability of their equipment along with business development support and maintenance activities of Indian customers.

Besides, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, Mansi Tripathy said in a statement, “OEM partnerships are the main pillars of our technology leadership. At Shell, we are significantly investing in the R&D of lubricants that help us pioneer solutions to support the evolving needs of OEMs and customers.” She further added, “the lubricants laboratory is an important milestone in our journey to serve our customers better, accurately matching their requirements. In addition to serving OEMs, this laboratory will also enable us in developing performance data of Shell-branded products relevant to Indian customers. We are proud to lead the way as R&D specialists in serving customers around the world.”

