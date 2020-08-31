The “Biobanks Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Biobanks industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Biobanks market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Biobanks market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Biobanks market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Biobanks market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , biobank is a biorepository, where various biomaterials (usually human specimens) are stored for research purpose. This study targets gaining a detailed overview of the market dynamics of the contemporary biobank market during the forecast period. It focuses on the need to develop strategic insights into the global and country-level markets, taking into consideration the demand for services and equipment in biobanks. The growth of this market is largely fueled by the increasing applications, increasing investments in R&D, technological advancements, and growing demand in the developing countries (China and India) of Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends:

Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously. Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for R&D and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology.

Reasons to Buy Biobanks Market Report:

Analysis of Biobanks market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Biobanks industry

Biobanks market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Biobanks market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Biobanks Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Biobanks market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Biobanks status worldwide?

What are the Biobanks market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Biobanks?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Biobanks Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Innovations in Regenerative Medicine

4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Advances in Drug Discovery and Development

4.2.4 R&D Funding and Investments by Government and Non-governmental Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Issues

4.3.2 Cost Constraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems

5.1.1.1 Refrigerators

5.1.1.2 Ice Machines

5.1.1.3 Freezers

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Equipment

5.2 Media

5.2.1 Optimized Media

5.2.2 Non-optimized Media

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Human Tissue Biobanking

5.3.2 Stem Cell Biobanking

5.3.3 Cord Banking

5.3.4 DNA/RNA Biobanking

5.3.5 Other Services

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Regenerative Medicine

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Disease Research

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioLifeSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.5 Hamilton Company

6.1.6 Qiagen NV

6.1.7 Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

6.1.8 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 VWR International LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

