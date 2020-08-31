The “Biodegradable Packaging Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Biodegradable Packaging industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Biodegradable Packaging market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Biodegradable Packaging market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999674

Competitor Analysis:

Biodegradable Packaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Biodegradable Packaging market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Biodegradable Packaging market report provides an in-depth insight into Biodegradable Packaging industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable refers to the ability of materials to break down and return to nature. In order for packaging products or materials to qualify as biodegradable, they must completely break down and decompose into natural elements within a short time after disposal, typically in a year or less.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999674

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications

An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.

Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America

In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.

With increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for the biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.

Reasons to Buy Biodegradable Packaging Market Report:

Analysis of Biodegradable Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Biodegradable Packaging industry

Biodegradable Packaging market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Biodegradable Packaging market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999674

Biodegradable Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Biodegradable Packaging market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Biodegradable Packaging status worldwide?

What are the Biodegradable Packaging market challenges to market growth?

What are the Biodegradable Packaging market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Biodegradable Packaging?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Packaging Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Conscientious Population

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Investments for Non-biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Solutions

4.4.2 Lack of Supply of Bio-plastics and Related Materials

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.1.1 Starch-Based Plastics

5.1.1.2 Cellulose-Based Plastics

5.1.1.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.1.1.5 Other Plastics

5.1.2 Paper

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal/Homecare

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

6.1.3 Kruger Inc.

6.1.4 Amcor Limited

6.1.5 Mondi PLC

6.1.6 Biopac Limited

6.1.7 International Paper Company

6.1.8 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.9 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.10 DS Smith PLC

6.1.11 Klabin SA

6.1.12 Rengo Co. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Monocyanamide Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Household Clothes Dryer Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Rubber Molding Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Disinfectant Equipments Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Full Automatic Mask Machine Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Accessory Cord Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Wrist Worn for Military Market 2020 – 2026 Industry Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities, Development Size, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook

Radiation Toxicity Therapeutics Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026