As per the , biophotonics is an emerging interdisciplinary research area, dealing with all light-based technologies that are significantly used in life sciences and medicine. This report gives a detailed analysis of the technologies that are available in the biophotonics market, in various regions across the world.

Key Market Trends:

Inside Imaging (Endoscopy) is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

In the Technology segment of the market, inside imaging (endoscopy) is believed to have the largest market size, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period.

The integration of detection, characterization, diagnosis, and staging, during the time of endoscopy, is still an unmet medical need. The beginning of biophotonics in endoscopy has unlocked new prospects, and created some significant and new opportunities for enhanced identification and biochemical characterization of diseases. The most appropriate and useful method for categorizing biophotonic endoscopic techniques can be according to their ability to provide functional and biochemical information, and to enhance spatial resolution. SHG (Second Harmonic Generation), fa/LCI (frequency-domain angle-resolved low coherence interferometry), and near-IR (near-infrared) technologies are some of the commonly used visualization technologies. The aforementioned applications of these technologies drive the demand for the biophotonics market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for biophotonics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is a major market in the biophotonics industry, owing to the US government’s initiatives to develop the industry. In addition, the emergence of nanotechnology has driven the biophotonics market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of BioPhotonics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Biophotonics in Cell and Tissue Diagnostics

4.2.3 Emergence of Nanotechnology in Biophotonics

4.2.4 Development of Novel Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT) System

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness of Biophotonics Technology and Skilled Personnel

4.3.2 High Cost of Technology

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Surface Imaging

5.1.2 Inside Imaging

5.1.3 See-through Imaging

5.1.4 Microscopy

5.1.5 Biosensors

5.1.6 Medical Lasers

5.1.7 Spectromolecular

5.1.8 Other Technologies

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.2 NU Skin Enterprises

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson, and Company

6.1.4 Glenbrook Technologies

6.1.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

6.1.6 Olympus Corporation

6.1.7 Carl Zeiss AG

6.1.8 Oxford Instruments PLC

6.1.9 Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

