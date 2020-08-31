Blockchain Market 2020 Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

The global blockchain market was valued at US$ 1.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 162.84 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 68.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The increasing proliferation of Blockchain technology in various industries ranging from BFSI to retail is pushing the government and companies worldwide to focus and invest in Blockchain technology. Presently, Blockchain technology has a variety of use cases in the BFSI sector, and over the past few years, the applications of Blockchain in payments, smart contracts, document management, and others have been growing at an exponential rate. The successful implementation of Blockchain in BFSI sector attracted interest from other industries such as retail, logistics, government towards the benefits offered by Blockchain such as increased operational efficiency and reduced costs in various business functions. Blockchain technology is developing at an exponential pace with more and more companies and startups expanding their innovative blockchain solutions portfolio. As use cases associated with blockchain and areas of demand have risen, startups have adopted blockchain technology to meet growing consumer demands. Blockchain technology helps in reducing documentation and compliance costs.

Get Sample [email protected]:https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000540

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Accenture

4. Amazon Web Services

5. SAP Se

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Intel Corporation

9. Ripple

10. Bitfury Group

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Blockchain Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Blockchain Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Blockchain Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00000540

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Blockchain Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Blockchain Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Blockchain Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]