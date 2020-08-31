The “Blood Glucose Monitoring Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Blood Glucose Monitoring industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Blood Glucose Monitoring market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Blood Glucose Monitoring market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Blood Glucose Monitoring market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Blood Glucose Monitoring market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Blood Glucose Monitoring market report provides an in-depth insight into Blood Glucose Monitoring industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

There are two main types of blood glucose monitoring devices included in this study, namely the self monitoring blood glucose devices and the continuous glucose monitoring devices. The devices are further categorized by components, i.e. the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices are segmented into glucometer devices, test strips, and lancets (which are further studied by their usage in hospital and home individually) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices are segmented into sensors and receivers.

Key Market Trends: – Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy the highest market share

Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables – test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM’s adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.

North America is leading the market

In 2018, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Blood Glucose Monitoring status worldwide?

What are the Blood Glucose Monitoring market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Blood Glucose Monitoring?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Monitoring Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1 By Component (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.1.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.1.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.1.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.1.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.1.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.1.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.1.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.1.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.1.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.1.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.1.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.1.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.1.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.4.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.5.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.6.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.6.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.6.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.2.7.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.2.7.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.2.7.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.2.7.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.2.7.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2.7.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.2.7.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.3.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.3.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.3.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.3.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.3.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.3.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.3.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.3.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.3.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.3.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.3.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.3.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.3.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.3.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.3.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.3.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.3 China (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.4 India (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.4.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.5.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.6.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.6.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.6.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.7.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.7.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.7.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.7.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.7.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.7.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.7.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.8.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.8.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.8.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.8.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.8.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.8.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.8.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.9.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.9.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.9.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.9.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.9.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.9.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.9.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.10.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.10.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.10.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.10.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.10.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.10.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.10.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.4.11.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.4.11.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.4.11.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.4.11.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.4.11.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4.11.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.4.11.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.1.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.2.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.3.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.4.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.4.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.5.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.5.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle and Africa (Market Size, Value and Volume)

5.2.5.6.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose

5.2.5.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.2.5.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.2.5.6.1.3 By Company (Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson and Others)

5.2.5.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.2.5.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.5.6.2.2 By Company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2013-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2013-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

