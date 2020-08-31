The “Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Blood Glucose Test Strips industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Blood Glucose Test Strips market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Blood Glucose Test Strips market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Blood Glucose Test Strips market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Blood Glucose Test Strips market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Blood Glucose Test Strips market report provides an in-depth insight into Blood Glucose Test Strips industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global blood glucose test strips market was estimated at around USD 8,022.8 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.8 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is segmented by component (blood glucose test strips), end user (hospital and personal use test strips), and geography.

Key Market Trends: – Increased Awareness Among Type 2 Diabetic Patients is Driving the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Due to the ease in handling glucometers, patients are now preferring to use them for their personal use (home use).

Measuring blood glucose levels is essential to take or alter the medication accordingly, especially insulin users. Within seconds, glucometers provide the blood glucose levels with accuracy. There is constant upgradation in glucometers for better use and more efficiency.

Approximately 10% of diabetic population contributes to Type 1 diabetes and 90% contributes to Type 2 diabetes.

About 90% of Type 1 patients are using glucometer in their daily routines, and 25% of Type 2 patients are using the glucometers.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the blood glucose levels for Type 2 diabetes patients are not under control, and this is causing the patients to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid further complications of diabetes.

Thus, the aforementioned factor has increased the demand for the blood glucose test strips market.

North America to Dominate the Market

Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of 58.33% in 2017, owing to the availability of healthcare reimbursements and the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies.

Europe is also a leading region in the global blood glucose test strips market. North America is the fastest-growing region for the market and portrays a massive potential for growth in the future, due to the increasing government initiatives to combat diabetes and corporate investments to streamline R&D in diabetes.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Blood Glucose Test Strips market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Blood Glucose Test Strips status worldwide?

What are the Blood Glucose Test Strips market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Blood Glucose Test Strips?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.8.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.9.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.10.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.11.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Trivida

7.1.10 Rossmax

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

