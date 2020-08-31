The “Brain Monitoring Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Brain Monitoring industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Brain Monitoring market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Brain Monitoring market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Brain Monitoring market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Brain Monitoring market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Brain Monitoring market report provides an in-depth insight into Brain Monitoring industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global brain monitoring market report analyzes the market trends of various brain monitoring devices, in addition to the future growth and regional markets of the same. As per the , the market has been segmented based on product, modality, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Electroencephalograph is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment

Under the product type segmentation of the market, electroencephalograph is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.25%, during the forecast period.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is the recording of electrical activity along the scalp, produced by the firing of neurons within the brain. In clinical contexts, EEG refers to the recording of the brain’s spontaneous electrical activity over a short period of time, usually 20–40 minutes, as recorded from multiple electrodes placed on the scalp. In neurology, the main diagnostic application of EEG is in the case of epilepsy, as epileptic activity can create clear abnormalities on a standard EEG study. A secondary clinical use of EEG is in the diagnosis of coma, encephalopathy, and brain death. Recently, Masimo got FDA clearance for next-generation SedLine brain function monitoring. SedLine helps clinicians monitor the state of the brain under anesthesia, with bilateral acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals.

Increasing brain disorders and increasing technological advancements are driving the EEG market and are expected to further increase in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for brain monitoring and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global brain monitoring market. According to the US National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), it has been estimated that one in four American adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in any given year, and nearly 6% suffer from serious disabilities. The same source has also stated that the total cost of serious mental illness in the United States exceeds USD 317 billion, per year.

Factors, such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing technological advancements (including the development of mobile EEG machines, real-time monitoring, and alerts) have driven the growth of the market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Brain Monitoring Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging Demographic

4.2.2 Rise in Incidences of Brain Disorders

4.2.3 Ease of Use and Portability of Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Approval Costs

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle Devices

4.3.3 Intra-operative Awareness

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Magnetoencephalograph

5.1.2 Electroencephalograph

5.1.3 Oximeters

5.1.4 Doppler Devices

5.1.5 Pressure Monitors

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By Modality

5.2.1 Portable Devices

5.2.2 Fixed Devices

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.2 Medtronic PLC

6.1.3 Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation (Integra Lifesciences)

6.1.4 Compumedics

6.1.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.6 Masimo Corporation

6.1.7 Elekta AB

6.1.8 Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

6.1.9 Cadwell Laboratories

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

