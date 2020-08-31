Brass Faucets Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global “Brass Faucets Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brass Faucets in these regions. This report also studies the global Brass Faucets market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Brass Faucets:

  • Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. Brass faucets are made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead.

    Brass Faucets Market Manufactures:

  • Moen
  • MASCO
  • LIXIL
  • Kohler
  • Grohe
  • Paini
  • Pfister
  • Hansgrohe
  • Roca
  • Zucchetti
  • Kraus
  • HANSA BATH
  • Globe Union
  • LOTA
  • JOMOO
  • HHSN
  • ChaoYang
  • JOYOU
  • HGGLL
  • JOXOD
  • Huayi
  • SUNLOT

    Brass Faucets Market Types:

  • One-handle Brass Faucets
  • Two-handle Brass Faucets
  • Pillars Brass Faucets
  • Others

    Brass Faucets Market Applications:

  • Residential Application
  • Commercial Application
  • Other Applications

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Major regions to produce brass faucets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China, which accounting for about 90 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 38.51%).
  • The market of brass faucets is relatively scattered, the leading players are Moen, MASCO, LIXIL, Kohler, Grohe, Paini, Pfister, Hansgrohe, Roca and Zucchetti. And these ten companies occupied about 55% market share by sale value in 2015.
  • Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China are major consumption regions in brass faucets market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 28.72% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.
  • The worldwide market for Brass Faucets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 13900 million USD in 2024, from 10500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Brass Faucets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Brass Faucets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brass Faucets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brass Faucets in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Brass Faucets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Brass Faucets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Brass Faucets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Brass Faucets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Brass Faucets Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Brass Faucets Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Brass Faucets Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Brass Faucets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Brass Faucets Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Brass Faucets Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Brass Faucets Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Brass Faucets Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Brass Faucets Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

