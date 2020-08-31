Brass Faucets Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Brass Faucets Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brass Faucets in these regions. This report also studies the global Brass Faucets market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Brass Faucets:

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. Brass faucets are made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead. Brass Faucets Market Manufactures:

Moen

MASCO

LIXIL

Kohler

Grohe

Paini

Pfister

Hansgrohe

Roca

Zucchetti

Kraus

HANSA BATH

Globe Union

LOTA

JOMOO

HHSN

ChaoYang

JOYOU

HGGLL

JOXOD

Huayi

SUNLOT Brass Faucets Market Types:

One-handle Brass Faucets

Two-handle Brass Faucets

Pillars Brass Faucets

Others Brass Faucets Market Applications:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Other Applications Scope of this Report:

The Major regions to produce brass faucets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China, which accounting for about 90 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 38.51%).

The market of brass faucets is relatively scattered, the leading players are Moen, MASCO, LIXIL, Kohler, Grohe, Paini, Pfister, Hansgrohe, Roca and Zucchetti. And these ten companies occupied about 55% market share by sale value in 2015.

Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China are major consumption regions in brass faucets market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 28.72% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Brass Faucets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 13900 million USD in 2024, from 10500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.