Building Thermal Insulation Market Size Report, Share Outlook, Industry Growth, Revenue, and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global Building Thermal Insulation Market size is projected to reach USD 40.21 Billion by 2026 on account of the rise in building and construction activities around the world. Thermal insulation in a building includes the prevention of heat transfer via the encasement of the building. It also provides auxiliary support to the structure of the building and its roof and shields it from energy loss.

As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application Area (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,”the market value was USD 28.45 Billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 to 2026.

Report Highlights

The report offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and its growth trajectories, such as restraint, drivers, opportunities, and challenges. It also talks about the competitive landscape of the market, the list of players operating in the market, and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the report talks about the current building thermal insulation market trends, significant industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market. The table of segmentation is also discussed in the report in detail. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

Market Drivers

Need for Controlling Heat Transfer in Buildings will Add Impetus to Market

The rise in building and construction activities worldwide is a major driver promoting the building thermal insulation market growth. In addition to this, there is an increasing need to maintain an average temperature inside the buildings. This is done by decreasing the heat transfer between adjacent environments and reduce the carbon footprint by constricting the heat conduction to the external surroundings. This, coupled with the rise in energy cost will also boost the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rapid modernization and industrialization have propelled the installation of thermal insulation systems in commercial buildings to conserve energy, and this will aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

List of Players Functioning in Building Thermal Insulation Market are as following;

Armacell S.A.

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

DuPont

Cellofoam North America Inc.

BYUCKSAN

Bondor Indonesia

IMERYS Group

Evonik

Atlas Roofing Company

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Johns Manville

Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

ROCKWOOL International A/S

NICHIAS Corporation

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

GAF

P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

Firestone Building Products

Ursa

Reciticel Group

Other vendors

