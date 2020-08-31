Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

A Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors is an electromechanical device in which a standing acoustic wave is generated by an electrical signal in the bulk of a piezoelectric material. In the simplest configuration, a device will consist of a piezoelectric material sandwiched between two metallic electrodes. The natural frequency of the material and the thickness are used as design parameters to obtain a desired operating frequency. More complex designs will employ a ladder or lattice topology for better control over operating frequencies.

Broadcom

Qorvo

RF360

TAIYO YUDEN

Teledyne

API Technologies

Vectron

Qualtre Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Types:

QCM-TSM

FBAR-SMR Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Applications:

Aerospace and Military

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

The key players are Broadcom, Qorvo, RF360, TAIYO YUDEN, Teledyne, API Technologies, Vectron, Qualtre and so on. Broadcom and Qorvo dominate the market with about 88% revenue share in 2016.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The worldwide market for Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million USD in 2024, from 830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.