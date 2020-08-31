Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2027

The major benefits of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) include their ability to facilitate requirement analysis and customized solutions (based on specific hiring demand) as well as to ensure cost benefits and time savings, which are driving the growth of market. The mounting popularity of recruitment process outsourcing solutions is mainly due to the growing demand for customizable talent acquisition solutions by employers. Employers nowadays are not only looking at simple hiring solutions, but they also want customized solutions based on specific hiring demands to provide best candidates.

The Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Canada recruitment process outsourcing market is expected to reach US$ 2,948.4 Million by 2027 from US$ 336.1 Million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027. The trend of acquiring RPO is growing in Canada owing to the wide range of services offered by the service providers. The Canadian marketplace has great potential, attracting more number of RPO players.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

CANADA RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Others

By Industries

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Hospitality

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

Company Profiles

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Bluebix Solutions Inc.

Hays Specialist Recruitment (Canada) Inc.

Hudson Global Inc.

Manpower Group

PeopleScout

Randstad Sourceright

Scout Talent

TalentiQo

WilsonHCG

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

