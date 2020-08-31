Latest Study on Wireless Communications Equipment Markets in China: Surging Demand Giving Impetus to Market Growth

China’s demand for Wireless Communications Equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China’s economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments’ industry bureaus, industry publications, and our in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
Our market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, our research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. WIRELESS COMMUNICATION INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Wireless Communications Equipment Industry Structure
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY OUTPUT
Overview
Wireless Communications Equipment Production and Demand
Switching Equipment
Carrier Equipment
Subscriber Wireless Communications Equipment
System Management Equipment
Wireless Data Communications Equipment
Other Equipment
Wireless Communications Equipment Imports and Exports
Wireless Phones Production and Demand
Digital Phones
Web-Enabled Phones
Hand-Held Devices Used for Wireless Communications
Wireless Phone Exports and Imports
Wireless Communications Services Output
Major Service Provider Outputs
Portable Cellular Services
Wireless Data Communications Services
Continue….
