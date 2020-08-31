The “Clinical Workflow Solutions Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Clinical Workflow Solutions industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Clinical Workflow Solutions market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Clinical Workflow Solutions market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
Clinical Workflow Solutions market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
Clinical Workflow Solutions market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Clinical Workflow Solutions market report provides an in-depth insight into Clinical Workflow Solutions industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
Clinical workflow solutions refer to software solutions that assist in enhancing diagnostic confidence, by combining imaging silos, streamlining workflows, and enabling collaboration. Additionally, these worflow solutions also assist in the monitoring of workflow through analytics and surveillance reporting.
Key Market Trends:
Data Integration Solutions Led the Product Segment in 2018
Based on the product type segment, the largest share of the market in 2018 was led by the data integration solutions sub-segment. The large share of this sub-segment was primarily due to the rising demand for proper management and storage solutions that are capable of managing the increasing volume of medical records. Additionally, increasing government incentives to increase digitization in healthcare and the necessity to contain healthcare costs are contributing toward the market growth.
The South American Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR
Increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare in emerging countries, are the factors driving the growth of the South American clinical workflow solutions market. The population growth and efforts to improve the quality of care, implementation of favorable government initiatives, strategies to digitalize the country in every sector by using IT infrastructure, and the increasing awareness about the benefits of clinical workflow solutions are driving the growth of this regional segment.
Detailed TOC of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption
4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs
4.2.3 Increasing Application of Worflow Solutions in Improving Patient Safety
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost
4.3.2 Non-standardisation Leading to Issues in Interoperability
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Data Integration Solutions
5.1.2 Real-time Communication Solutions
5.1.3 Workflow Automation Solutions
5.1.4 Care Collaboration Solutions
5.1.5 Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities
5.2.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
6.1.2 Ascom Holding AG
6.1.3 Cerner Corporation
6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
6.1.7 Infor Inc.
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.10 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
