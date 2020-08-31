The “Commercial Airport Lighting Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Commercial Airport Lighting industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Commercial Airport Lighting market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Commercial Airport Lighting market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Commercial Airport Lighting market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Commercial Airport Lighting market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Commercial Airport Lighting market report provides an in-depth insight into Commercial Airport Lighting industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The study on the commercial airport lighting market includes all types of lighting systems that are used to indicate directions to the aircraft, during landing, takeoff, and parking, in addition to providing support to other aircraft operations. The lights that are installed in runways, taxiways, and airport indoors, along with lights at airside, which consist of VASI (Visual Approach Slope Indicator) and PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) indicators, wind cone lights, runway edge, and runway end lights, as well as ALS, among others, are also included in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

By application, the market is divided into runway lights, taxiway lights, indoor lights, ground guidance lights, and obstruction lights. The runway lights segment currently has the largest market share, as commercial airfields are the major consumers of industrial lighting systems, and make use of luminaries to guide aircraft around the site during takeoff, landing, repair, testing, and while performing basic land-based maneuvers. Runway entrance lights, also known as REL, are located on entrance taxiways and help provide an indication to the aircraft, in terms of takeoff operations.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airports are expected to generate demand for new and innovative lighting systems in this region. China is expected to experience a large surge in the number of passengers during the forecast period. To cope with this surge in passengers, China had plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, which amounts, on an average, to more than eight new airports per year. Also, The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Terminal Side

5.1.2 Ground Side

5.1.3 Airside

5.1.3.1 VASI and PAPI

5.1.3.2 Wind Cones

5.1.3.3 Runway Edge and End Lights

5.1.3.4 ALS

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Runway Lights

5.2.2 Taxiway Lights

5.2.3 Indoor Lights

5.2.4 Ground Guidance Lights

5.2.5 Obstruction Lights

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Switzerland

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ADB Safegate

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions)

6.2.4 OCEM Energy Technology (Multi Electric Inc.)

6.2.5 Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

6.2.6 Eaton Corporation

6.2.7 Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

6.2.8 ATG Airports Limited

6.2.9 Astronics Corporation

6.2.10 Abacus Lighting Limited

6.2.11 Phillips

6.2.12 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

