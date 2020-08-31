Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s “Complex Regional Pain Syndrome” – Market Insights, Epidemiology & Market Forecast-2030” report provides an overview of the disease and market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) for the seven major pharmaceutical markets i.e., the United States, (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This report covers the various treatment practices, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) forecasted epidemiology from 2020 to 2030, segmented by the seven major markets.

Some of the key facts of the Report:

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the population of CRPS with 18,459 cases, followed by UK and the France. The total cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in the 7MM were found to be 253,603 in 2017. In 7MM, The United States has the highest population of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome which was found to be 179,441 in 2017. Among 7MM, the United States accounts for the highest market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in comparison with EU5 and Japan.

Key benefits of the Report

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome epidemiology and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/complex-regional-pain-syndrome-market

“As per DelveInsight’s analysts, the overall cases of CRPS in both the genders is subjected to increase in the coming years, although females are more frequently affected by CRPS than males.”

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is defined as a “painful syndrome, which includes regional pain, sensory changes (e.g. allodynia), abnormalities of temperature, abnormal sudomotor activity, edema and an abnormal skin color that occurs after an initiating noxious event such as trauma etc.” CRPS may develop after major trauma, surgery, or minor injury, and progresses with a variable course that ranges from self-limiting, mild symptomatology to chronic disease. Based on the patterns of CRPS, two subtypes of CRPS has been found. The CRPS-I and CRPS-II, differentiated by the absence or presence of peripheral nerve damage, respectively, is demonstrated by electrodiagnostic or physical evidence.

The recent FDA declaration of CRPS as an official disease has been a catalyst for new drug development. Various organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) are funding effective research of CRPS.

Based on the type, CRPS has been categorized into:

CRPS Type I

CRPS Type II

CRPS NOS (Not otherwise specified).

“As per DelveInsight insights, CRPS Type I accounts for the maximum number of cases for the study period compared to other types.”

Some of the key companies working on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome are:

Abiogen Pharma/Grünenthal

Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics

BioHeaven Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Postoperative Pain treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs Covered:

Neridronate

TAK 935

AXS-02

BHV-5000

And Many Others.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/complex-regional-pain-syndrome-market

Table Of Contents:

Key Insights Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CRPS in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of CRPS in 2030

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

Total Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in 7MM United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

Japan Epidemiology Treatment and Management of CRPS

9.1. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Practical Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines, 4th Edition- the USA

9.2. UK guidelines for diagnosis, referral, and management in primary and secondary care for

CRPS in adults

Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in 7MM

United States: Market Outlook EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

14.2. France Market Size

14.3. Italy Market Size

14.4. Spain Market Size

United Kingdom Market Size Japan Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

19.1. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome – Pipeline Insights, 2020

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Complex Regional Pain Syndrome epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Contact us

Ankit Nigam

[email protected]

+19193216187

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter