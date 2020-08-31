The “Computational Biology Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Computational Biology industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Computational Biology market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Computational Biology market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999568

Competitor Analysis:

Computational Biology market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Computational Biology market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Computational Biology market report provides an in-depth insight into Computational Biology industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Computational biology uses biological data for developing algorithms to understand biological systems and relationships.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999568

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

In the end user segment of the market, the commercial sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period.

Computational biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, who have to maintain computational biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain computational biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments.

The software and databases are relatively costlier, and the cost of drug discovery processes vary across countries, which makes many industries opt for outsourcing, thereby, leading to an increased demand for small laboratories and other commercial companies. Hence, with the increase in bioinformatics research, the increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and the growth of drug designing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine, the demand for computational biology for commercial purposes is expected to increase, thereby, driving the market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for computational biology and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is the leading nation in the field of synthetic biology, which is an emerging discipline involving the creation, control, and reprogramming of biological systems. Since 2005, the US government has channeled more than USD 1 billion for the development of computational biology and synthetic biology. The annual average expenditure for the development of computational biology, by the US government, has been estimated to be USD 140 million.

The overall market for computational biology in the United States is scheduled to grow manifold, over the forecast period, primarily due to high expenditure in drug development endeavors (highest in the world).

Reasons to Buy Computational Biology Market Report:

Analysis of Computational Biology market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Computational Biology industry

Computational Biology market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Computational Biology market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999568

Computational Biology Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Computational Biology market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Computational Biology status worldwide?

What are the Computational Biology market challenges to market growth?

What are the Computational Biology market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Computational Biology?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Computational Biology Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Bioinformatics Research

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacokinetics

4.2.3 Growth of Drug Designing and Disease Modeling

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Cellular and Biological Simulation

5.1.1.1 Computational Genomics

5.1.1.2 Computational Proteomics

5.1.1.3 Pharmacogenomics

5.1.1.4 Other Cellular and Biological Simulations (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)

5.1.2 Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling

5.1.2.1 Target Identification

5.1.2.2 Target Validation

5.1.2.3 Lead Discovery

5.1.2.4 Lead Optimization

5.1.3 Preclinical Drug Development

5.1.3.1 Pharmacokinetics

5.1.3.2 Pharmacodynamics

5.1.4 Clinical Trials

5.1.4.1 Phase I

5.1.4.2 Phase II

5.1.4.3 Phase III

5.1.5 Human Body Simulation Software

5.2 By Tool

5.2.1 Databases

5.2.2 Infrastructure (Hardware)

5.2.3 Analysis Software and Services

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 In-house

5.3.2 Contract

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Academics

5.4.2 Industry

5.4.3 Commercial

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE

6.1.2 Certara

6.1.3 Chemical Computing Group ULC

6.1.4 Compugen Ltd

6.1.5 Rosa & Co. LLC

6.1.6 Genedata AG

6.1.7 Insilico Biotechnology AG

6.1.8 Leadscope Inc.

6.1.9 Nimbus Discovery LLC

6.1.10 Strand Life Sciences

6.1.11 Schrodinger

6.1.12 Simulation Plus Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Biomass Transformer Oil Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Automatic Colony Counter Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Hydrogen Sulfide Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Resistance Potentiometer Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Handheld Rugged Mobile Computer Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Watercut Meters Market Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2020-2026 | Industry Research.co

Multirotor Drones Market Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology, Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share Forecast by 2020-2026

Oxidized Polyethylene Wax(OPE Wax) Market Size by Growth Dynamics 2020 Outlook by Global Share | Segmentation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry Forecast to 2026