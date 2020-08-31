The “Computed Tomography (CT) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Computed Tomography (CT) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Computed Tomography (CT) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Computed Tomography (CT) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Computed Tomography (CT) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Computed Tomography (CT) market report provides an in-depth insight into Computed Tomography (CT) industry during 2020-2024.

As per the , computed tomography (CT) is an imaging process that customizes special X-ray equipment to generate a sequence of exhaustive images, or scans, of areas inside the body. Also called computerized axial tomography (CAT) scanning, it is primarily used in cancer diagnosis. The market is segmented by type, application, end user, and geography.

Oncology Segment by Application is Expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Oncology deals with the diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, while cancer is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world, with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.

The global cancer burden is increasing, and thus, there is a rise in the usage of imaging modalities for the diagnosis of the diseases. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world, out of which, 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. Lung and breast cancers were the most common, globally, and contributed to 12.3% of the total number of new cases that were diagnosed in 2018. Colorectal cancer was the third-most common cancer, with a prevalence of 1.8 million new cases in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. The increasing cancer burden is due to a number of factors, including population growth and aging, and the changing prevalence of certain causes of cancer is linked to social and economic development. Cancer is also associated with lifestyles. As CT scans are relatively less expensive, as compared to other imaging modalities, hence the segment is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the computed tomography (CT) market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The market growth in the United States can be attributed to the rising geriatric population. As the population ages, more cancer and chronic diseases are likely to be identified. With the increasing image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) for image guidance, the CT market is forecast to grow at a steady pace. Also, patients seek more precision in the ability to target and treat cancers, which is aiding the market growth in the United States. In the United States, hospitals are fronting increased patient flow per CT scanner. The utilization per CT scanner at services that are not affiliated with hospitals is decreasing; about 20% more in hospitals when compared to other services. Also, recent advancements have also increased the use of CT scans in various diseases. In November 2016, Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems Corporation) introduced its first system that improves image quality with significant noise reduction, while reducing radiation dosage.

