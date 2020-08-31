The “Construction Equipment Rental Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Construction Equipment Rental industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Construction Equipment Rental market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Construction Equipment Rental market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Construction Equipment Rental market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Construction Equipment Rental market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Construction Equipment Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

The Excavators Sub-segment is Expected to Dominat the Earthmoving Equipment Segment

The excavators sub-segment in the global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 28.07 billion in 2018.

Excavators are typically of two types, namely wheeled excavators and crawler excavators. Among them, crawler excavators occupied a major share of more than 70% of the global excavator rental market in 2017.

As most rental companies purchased low-cost crawler excavators over high cost wheeled excavators, because the former equipment offered high stability for digging operations on rough or uneven terrains, compared to that of wheeled excavators.

However, the operating cost of wheeled excavators have been less compared to that of crawler excavators, as the wearing out of crawlers’ undercarriages and their replacing or refurbishing are an expensive and time-consuming task. Thus, some regions have started to adopt wheeled excavators in construction projects since 2010.

Europe ranks the highest in the usage of wheeled excavators compared to the United States. As most of the work done in Europe takes place in urbanized areas, while in the United States work projects majorly included clearing land and digging.

While, in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, the usage of excavators covered more than 55% of the total construction equipment rental demand during 2015-2017. In the above regions, a majority of the excavators used were crawler-types and very few operations in construction job sites preferred wheeled excavators, especially compact wheeled excavators.

With growing infrastructure developments across the globe, the need for excavators was evident in almost every construction project. Thus, many rental companies across the globe continuously invest in purchasing new excavators to keep the average age of its excavator fleet at a potential of 2 to 3 years, to satisfy a wide customer demand, who are looking for advanced and efficient excavators.

For instance, Theisen Baumaschinen Mietpark GmbH & Co KG, one of the leading construction equipment rental companies in Germany, has recently purchased 32 new wheeled (12 units) and crawler excavators (20 units) from Doosan in 2018, to strengthen its rental equipment fleet for regional Theisen centers across Germany and in Vienna (Austria).

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Construction Equipment Rental Market

The Asia-Pacific construction equipment rental market dominated the global market, with a market share of 36.70% in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets that witnessed a boom in construction and infrastructural development, because of the growing emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This region has witnessed growth in the number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), airports, metro construction, highway constructions, dams, hydroelectric projects, etc., in order to sustain high-level industrial activities, better connectivity, and growing energy demand. As a result, many international players are beginning to invest, and are setting up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region to meet the growing demand and to capture the regional market. Construction machinery manufacturers, such as Liebherr, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and Sumitomo Corporation, offering rental services now face intense competition from numerous domestic and regional players, owing to competitive pricing and the availability of technologically advanced equipment.

Reasons to Buy Construction Equipment Rental Market Report:

Analysis of Construction Equipment Rental market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Construction Equipment Rental industry

Construction Equipment Rental market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Construction Equipment Rental market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Construction Equipment Rental market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Construction Equipment Rental status worldwide?

What are the Construction Equipment Rental market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Construction Equipment Rental?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends (Including Autonomous and Connected Equipment Trends)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.1.1 Backhoe

5.1.1.2 Loaders

5.1.1.3 Excavators

5.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.2 Material Handling

5.1.2.1 Cranes

5.1.2.2 Dump Trucks

5.2 By Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Hybrid Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific (including ASEAN Countries)

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Companies Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.2 Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Cramo Plc

6.2.2 HSS Hire Group Plc

6.2.3 Herc Rentals Inc.

6.2.4 CNH Industrial

6.2.5 Liebherr International AG

6.2.6 Caterpillar

6.2.7 Sumitomo Corp.

6.2.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi Group)

6.2.9 Ashtead Group Plc

6.2.10 Kanamoto Co. Ltd

6.2.11 H&E Equipment Services Inc.

6.2.12 Ramirent plc

6.2.13 Loxam

6.2.14 United Rentals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Price Variation Analysis of Construction Rental Equipment

9 Analysis on Replacement Rate of Construction Rental Equipment

10 Disclaimer

