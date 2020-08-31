The “Context Aware Computing Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Context Aware Computing industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Context Aware Computing market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Context Aware Computing market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Context Aware Computing market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Context Aware Computing market report provides an in-depth insight into Context Aware Computing industry during 2020-2024.

Context awareness is the ability of a system or system component to gather information about its environment at any given time and adopt behaviors accordingly. Contextual or context-aware computing uses software and hardware to automatically collect and analyze data to guide responses.

Consumer Electronics Segment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

Smartphones and tablets have moved far beyond the capability of sending text messages or making calls, and are now personal navigators, storage devices, arcades, and social hubs.

Moreover, the evolution of smartphones and increasing computational power have enabled developers to create innovative context-aware applications, to recognize user-related social and cognitive actions, in any situation and at any location.

A prominent example of context-aware technologies in smartphones is in the way they react to ambient light, by adjusting screen brightness for optimal readability. As this feature is available in every smartphone in the market, the growth in the sales of smartphones is poised to drive the demand for context-aware technology in consumer electronics.

The augmented reality (AR) market offers significant opportunities, as it is expected to witness an enhanced proliferation of AI, which takes the inputs from a wearable device and combines them with personal data, to determine the current context in real-time and push relevant data to a user, in line with customer requirements.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North American market has the presence of a majority of the market leaders, making it a forerunner in the adoption of this technology

The region is home to top users, as well as integrators of context-aware computing technology. These include technology leaders, such as Google, e-commerce giant Amazon, financial institutions such as Visa, and telecom giants such as Verizon and AT&T, who have constantly incorporated this technology to enhance their customer service and product offerings.

Apple, Amazon, and Google smart gadgets, such as watches and speakers, have established themselves in the North American market place. Increased integration of smart wearables to IoT devices, driven by the adoption of smart homes in the region, is expected to augment the market.

