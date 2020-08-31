COVID-19 Impact On Feed Phytobiotics Market Trends, Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Sales Volume, Future Trends, Forecast To 2024

Feed phytobiotics Market Scenario

Feed phytobiotics are plant derived products. They improve feed performance when added to feed. Feed phytobiotics are derived from roots, spices, tubers, herbs, and other plant sources. Feed phytobiotics stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and helps in immune stimulation and holds a good anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties.

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market Trends as natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to its natural origin and is gaining popularity among the poultry feed additives owing to their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed phytobiotics are identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional antibiotics and other allopathic medicines used in poultry production, which had a concern related to bacterial resistance. Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the demand for feed phytobiotics in the market.

Key Players

Alltech, Inc. (US), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Cargill Inc. (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), AB Agri Ltd. (UK), ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands), AdiFeed S.p. z o.o (Poland), Neovia (France), Pancosma (Switzerland), Adisseo France SAS (China), Dostofarm GmbH (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the global feed phytobiotics market.

Segments

Feed phytobiotics market is segmented by source such as plant extracts, spices, herbs, and others. Among all, feed prepared from plant extract is dominating the market followed by spices. Essential oils extracted from the plants are identified to have good anti-microbial properties, which is commonly used in poultry and livestock feed application.

On the basis of function, the feed phytobiotics are segmented into anti-microbial, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and others. The use of feed phytobiotics as an anti-microbial agent in feed is dominating this market. However, its application for anti-inflammatory properties is witnessing high growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the feed phytobiotics market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, China is the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, boost the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of livestock and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is pushing the growth of the feed phytobiotics market.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating in the feed phytobiotics market owing to government regulations imposed on the use of antibiotics and allopathic medicines in livestock.

Moreover, rising demand for poultry products in countries like the U.K. and France in the European region is projected to boost the feed phytobiotics market in the forecast period.

