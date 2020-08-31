COVID-19 Impact On Liqueur Market Segment, Strategy, Size, Share, Future Trends, Business Growth, Forecast To 2024

Liqueur Market Scenario

The global Liqueur Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.19% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 114.29 billion by the end of 2024. The Global Liqueur Market witnesses a thriving growth all over the world. Clearly, there is huge consumer demand, and for a good reason. Liquor stores have shelves lined with a seemingly endless range of flavored vodka, rum, bourbon, and tequila. The main processes of production of Liqueurs are infusions, maceration, and or distillation of herbs, spices, fruits, etc.

Market players strategies to launch a new product is also encouraging the growth of the Liqueur Market Segment. Innovations in distillation techniques and increasing consumer preferences help in market expansion. Besides, substantial initiatives in R&D to develop a new technology or distinctive tastes and flavors drive the growth of the global liqueur market.

Despite the growth opportunities, Liqueur as a category faces a lot of challenges. The primary issue is the shifting alcohol consumption patterns; for instance; younger generations are switching to alcoholic beverages of lighter taste, alcohol amount, calories, etc. Low abv beers, flavored ciders, mixed drinks, brown spirits popularity, gin resurrection are just a few of the examples of lighter alcoholic beverages.

Major Players:

Players leading the Liqueur Market include Beam Suntory, Inc. (US), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), The Brown–Forman Corporation (US), Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Italy), Diageo plc (UK), Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A (Italy), Amarula Cream (South Africa), Lucas Bols BV (Netherlands), Empee Distilleries (India), Pernod Ricard SA (France), Mast-Jägermeister SE (Germany), Remy Cointreau (France), United Breweries Holdings Limited (India), DeKuyper Royal Distillers (France), and Globus Spirits Ltd. (India), among others.

Global Liqueur Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global Liqueur Market due to the high disposable income in the region. The rising demand for Liqueur from the hospitality industry and as well as households, is a key driving force. Furthermore, relaxation in liqueur production regulations is expected to support the regional market in creating larger revenue pocket.

Europe is another lucrative market for liqueurs, globally. The presence of key market players and high consumption of the liqueurs in these regions is a significant tailwind thrusting the regional market forward. Besides, rising per capita income and liqueur enthusiasts, alongside, the influence of media industry impacts the regional market growth positively.

Global Liqueur Market – Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the Liqueur Market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. Growth in terms of product innovations and distillation techniques and technologies are also expected to create strong investment opportunities for these players. Focused on improving their market performance, these players acquire promising companies to expand in the fast-growing markets.

