Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Future Growth Analysis, Regional Demand, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The increasing number of accidents and critical nature of cases related to injury of the brain, and skull is boosting the market for craniomaxillofacial implants, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Product (Screws, Mesh, Plates, Bone Graft, Dural Repair, Others), By Material (Titanium, Polymers, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, and it covers all the major aspects of market including key insights and growth opportunities, in details.

Craniomaxillofacial surgeries are conducted for treating injuries, abnormalities, and diseases associated with the head, face, cranial space, and neck. Presently, the titanium segment is drawing huge revenue to the market. This is because titanium is used for manufacturing implants because of their durability and tensile strength. The launch of TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants by DePuy Synthes Company in the U.S. in September 2017 increased the market revenues for fascial reconstruction procedures. Thus, the increasing demand for titanium is anticipated to help this segment emerge dominant in the forecast duration.

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Screws

Mesh

Plates

Bone Graft

Dural Repair

By Material

Titanium

Polymers

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Government Support Stake Growth

The rising number of trauma cases and road accidents worldwide is a major factor bolstering the craniomaxillofacial implants market growth. Among major accidents, the incidence of congenital facial deformities is the most common, which demands the use of implants for treatment. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries will boost the overall craniomaxillofacial implants market size. All the factors above contribute to the growth of the global market for craniomaxillofacial implants in the forecast period.

New and updated versions of craniomaxillofacial implants are made possible with the advancement in technology and procedural techniques. Besides this, there is an increasing reports of childbirth with cleft palate. With the help of Craniomaxillofacial implants, such unfortunate deformities can be treated with, and this may act as another factor promoting the growth of the global market.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of craniomaxillofacial surgery may discourage its implementation in hospitals and healthcare setups, especially in developing nations. This may restrict the overall growth of the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the safety and regulatory measures along with favorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Stryker

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

DePuy Synthes

Integer Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Medartis, Zimmer Biomet

Braun Melsungen AG

MATRIX SURGICAL USA

Rebstock Instruments GmbH

OsteoMed

Materialise

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Calavera Surgical Design

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries to Propel Demand for Craniomaxillofacial Implants

The rapid rise in craniomaxillofacial disorder cases and increasing adoption of 3D printing technology for implant manufacturing are anticipated to help North America emerge as the dominant region in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market. Besides this, favorable reimbursement policies provided by governments of developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. are also anticipated to help the market grow rapidly.

On the other hand, product launches and rising incidence of sports injuries are helping the market in Europe to grow at a positive pace. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific hold huge growth potentials because of the increasing government support and rising awareness about both internal and external implants. Furthermore, governments of the respective regions are investing more finances for the development of better healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities, and this will also help the market in the regions grow promisingly in the forecast duration.

Some of the companies functioning in the global market are DePuy Synthes, MATRIX SURGICAL USA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Rebstock Instruments GmbH, Integer Holdings Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Calavera Surgical Design, KLS Martin Group, OsteoMed, Medartis, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Materialise, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker, and others.

