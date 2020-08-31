The “Cyber Security Insurance Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cyber Security Insurance industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cyber Security Insurance market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cyber Security Insurance market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999451

Competitor Analysis:

Cyber Security Insurance market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cyber Security Insurance market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cyber Security Insurance market report provides an in-depth insight into Cyber Security Insurance industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Cyber security insurance is a contract that an individual or entity can purchase to help reduce the financial risks associated with doing business online. In exchange for a monthly or quarterly fee, the insurance policy transfers some of the risks to the insurer. Many companies purchase cyber security insurance policies to cover extra expenditures that could result from the physical destruction or theft of digital assets. Such expenditures typically include the cost of notifying customers that a security breach has incurred, as well as the cost of regulatory compliance fines.

To qualify for coverage, the individual or entity typically has to submit to a security audit by the insurance company or provide documentation with the assistance of an approved assessment tool, such as that offered by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. Many cyber security insurance policies only cover first-party losses to a company. Some policies, however, may also cover third-party liability losses.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999451

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Segment is Estimated to Hold a Significant Share of the Market Studied

Due to data proliferation, healthcare is emerging as a significant market for the global cyber security insurance market. Digitization has exponentially increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of the data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. Security is also becoming a major concern.

According to the HIPAA report, 2018 witnessed a 157.67% year-over-year surge in the number of exposed healthcare records in the United States.

Accenture’s 2018 Healthcare Workforce Survey on cyber security found that almost 18% of healthcare employees were willing to sell confidential data to unauthorized parties, for as little as USD 500 to USD 1,000. This has increased the need for internal cyber security as an immediate solution.

In one Telehealth survey, 69% of the patients expressed that they prefer getting medical care without visiting the hospital. The telemedicine market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, since more insurance companies are now offering coverage for these visits as well.

United States to Hold the Major Share in the North American Region

The United States is the largest market for cyber security insurance. Moreover, the country has a strong foothold of cyber security insurance vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include XL Group Ltd, American International Group Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Security Scorecard, and Lockton Companies Inc., among others.

The growth in the number of data breaches is pushing many organizations to take cyber security insurance policies. For instance, Equifax, one of the largest credit agencies in the country, in 2017, suffered a breach that affected approximately 143 million consumers. JPMorgan also witnessed one of the biggest bank breaches in history, as hackers got access to the financial information of 3,500 customers.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2016, around 1,093 data breaches were recorded in the United States, with 36.6 million records exposed. On the other hand, approximately 1,579 data breaches were reported in 2017, with at least 178.96 million total records exposed, thereby, indicating an exponential increase in breaches.

Reasons to Buy Cyber Security Insurance Market Report:

Analysis of Cyber Security Insurance market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Cyber Security Insurance industry

Cyber Security Insurance market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Cyber Security Insurance market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999451

Cyber Security Insurance Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cyber Security Insurance market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cyber Security Insurance status worldwide?

What are the Cyber Security Insurance market challenges to market growth?

What are the Cyber Security Insurance market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cyber Security Insurance?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cyber Security Insurance Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services

4.2.2 Rising Data Security Breaches

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Difficulties in Implementing Cyber Insurance and High Costs

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By rganization Size

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 IT and Telecom

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Singapore

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 XL Group Ltd

7.1.2 American International Group Inc.

7.1.3 Lloyds Bank PLC

7.1.4 Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

7.1.5 The Chubb Corporation

7.1.6 AON PLC

7.1.7 Beazley Group

7.1.8 Lockton Companies Inc.

7.1.9 Security Scorecard

7.1.10 Allianz SE

7.1.11 Munich Re Group

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Four Way Reversing Valves Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Metal Suspended Ceiling Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Distribution Boxes Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Intelligent Roadside Unit Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Truck Mixer Market Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2020-2026 | Industry Research.co

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market 2020 Major Drivers, Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market Size by Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Cost | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2026