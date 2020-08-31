Cystinuria Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Companies, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Cystinuria Pipeline Insight, 2020.”
“Cystinuria Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cystinuria market. A detailed picture of the Cystinuria pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Cystinuria treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Cystinuria commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Cystinuria pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cystinuria collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Companies covered:
1. Revive Therapeutics
2. Advicenne
And many others
Drugs covered:
1. Bucillamine
2. ADV7103
And many others
- The Cystinuria report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Cystinuria across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Cystinuria therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
- Detailed Cystinuria research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Cystinuria.
“Cystinuria as a cause of 1–2% of stones observed in adults and about 10% of those occurring in children.”
Cystinuria is an inherited metabolic disorder characterized by the abnormal movement (transport) in the intestines and kidneys, of certain organic chemical compounds (amino acids). These include cystine, lysine, arginine, and ornithine. Excessive amounts of undissolved cysteine in the urine (cystinuria) cause the formation of stones (calculi) in the kidney, bladder, or ureter.
The primary objective of cystinuria treatment is to reduce the cystine concentration in the urine. The foremost aim of cystinuria treatment is to prevent the formation of the stone. The first line of treatment is high-fluid intake, which prevents the formation of new stones and dissolves the previously formed ones. By increasing the volume of urine, the concentration of cystine in the urine is reduced which prevents cystine from precipitating from the urine and forming stones.
Another strategy that has been attempted for cystinuria treatment is alkalization of the urine. The rationale is that in an alkaline (nonacidic) liquid, cystine tends to stay in solution and there it does no harm. Another approach for cystinuria treatment is the administration of D-penicillamine. D-penicillamine promotes the formation of cystine in a different chemical form (mixed disulfide), which is more soluble in the urine and is excreted easily.
1. Report Introduction
- Cystinuria
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Cystinuria Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Cystinuria Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
- Cystinuria Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Cystinuria Treatment Guidelines
- Cystinuria – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Cystinuria companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Cystinuria Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Cystinuria Acquisition Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
- Cystinuria Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
- Cystinuria Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
- Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
- Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
- Inactive Products
- Dormant Products
- Cystinuria Discontinued Products
- Cystinuria Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
Detailed information in the report?
- Cystinuria Key Companies
- Cystinuria Key Products
- Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
- Cystinuria Unmet Needs
- Cystinuria Future Perspectives
- Cystinuria Analyst Review
- Appendix
- Report Methodology
21.1. Secondary Research
21.2. Expert Panel Validation
