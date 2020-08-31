Cystinuria Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Companies, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Cystinuria Pipeline Insight, 2020.”

“Cystinuria Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cystinuria market. A detailed picture of the Cystinuria pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Cystinuria treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Cystinuria commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Cystinuria pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cystinuria collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies covered:

1. Revive Therapeutics

2. Advicenne

And many others

Drugs covered:

1. Bucillamine

2. ADV7103

And many others

Scope of the report

The Cystinuria report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Cystinuria across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Cystinuria therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Cystinuria research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Cystinuria.

“Cystinuria as a cause of 1–2% of stones observed in adults and about 10% of those occurring in children.”

Cystinuria is an inherited metabolic disorder characterized by the abnormal movement (transport) in the intestines and kidneys, of certain organic chemical compounds (amino acids). These include cystine, lysine, arginine, and ornithine. Excessive amounts of undissolved cysteine in the urine (cystinuria) cause the formation of stones (calculi) in the kidney, bladder, or ureter.

The primary objective of cystinuria treatment is to reduce the cystine concentration in the urine. The foremost aim of cystinuria treatment is to prevent the formation of the stone. The first line of treatment is high-fluid intake, which prevents the formation of new stones and dissolves the previously formed ones. By increasing the volume of urine, the concentration of cystine in the urine is reduced which prevents cystine from precipitating from the urine and forming stones.

Another strategy that has been attempted for cystinuria treatment is alkalization of the urine. The rationale is that in an alkaline (nonacidic) liquid, cystine tends to stay in solution and there it does no harm. Another approach for cystinuria treatment is the administration of D-penicillamine. D-penicillamine promotes the formation of cystine in a different chemical form (mixed disulfide), which is more soluble in the urine and is excreted easily.

