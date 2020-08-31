The “Dashboard Camera Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Dashboard Camera industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Dashboard Camera market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Dashboard Camera market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Dashboard Camera market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Dashboard Camera market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Dashboard Cameras are onboard cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle’s front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The important benefits of vehicle dash cameras are its accident recording capabilities. It helps to capture vehicle collations on video which ensures that there is always a witness around. Besides, many people have used accident footage to prove that they were not wrong. Dashcams are also placed on truck’ dashboard which help to record front facing videos. Besides, advanced dash cams can record rear views and some are equipped with specialized sensors to support more effective nigh time recordings.

Key Market Trends:

Dual-channel Cameras to Witness Major Growth

Multi-lens dashboard cameras represent a lucrative segment to invest in, for dashboard camera manufacturers. There has been an increasing preference for dual-channel dashboard cameras, over single-channel dashboard cameras.

These cameras are gaining popularity among private and commercial vehicle owners. Dual-channel dash cam systems comprise two cameras with high-resolution feed, for front and rear video recording.

Companies are continuously innovating, to develop their offerings and leverage this opportunity. For instance, Thinkware launched a two-channel (2CH) dashcam F200 that records in full HD 1080p with wide dynamic range (WDR) and offers 720p HD at the rear. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi functionality, which allows drivers to connect the dash cam directly to their smartphone, to adjust settings and easily download footage.

China to Witness Highest Growth

China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest premium car market, creating a significant potential for the growth of the market studied. The Chinese automotive industry is expected to witness rapid technological evolution over the next few years, owing to the ongoing safety trend that is evident in North America and Europe. Particularly in the dashcam market, the country witnessed a 20% rise in sales, in recent years, due to increasing demand from insurance frauds. While the adoption of normal dashcams in the country is high, the manufacturers in the country are providing more enhanced solutions, like modern cameras equipped with Wi-Fi, ADAS, and real streaming media mirror.

Reasons to Buy Dashboard Camera Market Report:

Analysis of Dashboard Camera market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Dashboard Camera industry

Dashboard Camera market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Dashboard Camera market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Dashboard Camera Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Dashboard Camera market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Dashboard Camera status worldwide?

What are the Dashboard Camera market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Dashboard Camera?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Dashboard Camera Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increase in the Automobile Sales

4.5.2 Favorable Insurance Policies

4.5.3 Increase in the Number of Road Accidents and Thefts

4.5.4 Favorable Dashboard Camera Installation Mandates

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Reliability and Privacy Issues

4.6.2 Laws Restricting the Use of Dashcams in Some Countries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Basic

5.1.2 Smart

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Single-channel

5.2.2 Dual-channel

5.2.3 Rear-view

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 UAE

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Garmin Ltd.

6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.3 Aiptek Inc.

6.1.4 ABEO Company Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Harman International Industries, Inc.

6.1.6 DOD Tech

6.1.7 Papago Inc.

6.1.8 Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

6.1.9 HP Development Company LP

6.1.10 LG Electronics Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

