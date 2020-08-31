Data Acquisition System Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2026

Data Acquisition System is accounted for $1.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on energy efficiency, resource optimization, and cost of production, rise of big data, IoT, and industrial revolution 4.0 and technological advancement in data acquisition system are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, mature market in North America and Europe are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer. Data acquisition systems, abbreviated by the acronyms DAS or DAQ, typically convert analog waveforms into digital values for processing. The components of data acquisition systems include Sensors, to convert physical parameters to electrical signals, Signal conditioning circuitry, to convert sensor signals into a form that can be converted to digital values and Analog-to-digital converters, to convert conditioned sensor signals to digital values.

Major Key Players of the Data Acquisition System Market are:

ABB Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, Ametek, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration, Campbell Scientific, Data Translation Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Genral Electric Co, HBM, Honeywell International, Keysight Technologies, Mathworks, National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc and Yokogawa Electric Co.

By End User, Automotive & Transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor IP in the automotive sector is due to the test process involved in the automotive industry which consists of a set of test solutions that are very articulated within the production line. During testing data, acquisition software is used to intelligently standardize, analyze, and report a large amount of data. Autonomous driving, connectivity, and electric mobility are all aspects that are expected to drive the demand for DAQ systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to continue lead the DAQ system market and also expected to be the fastest growing region. This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers in APAC. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for the DAQ system market in APAC.

Offerings Covered in this Data Acquisition System Market are:

Services

Hardware

Software

Products Covered in this Data Acquisition System Market are:

LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet

PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)

Standalone

Universal Serial Bus (USB)

VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

Components Covered in this Data Acquisition System Market are:

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Other Components

Applications Covered in this Data Acquisition System Market are:

Field

Imaging/Ultrasound

Industrial Monitoring

Manufacturing

Research & Development (R&D)

Test & Measurement

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Data Acquisition System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Data Acquisition System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Data Acquisition System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Data Acquisition System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Acquisition System Market Size

2.2 Data Acquisition System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Acquisition System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Data Acquisition System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Acquisition System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Acquisition System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Data Acquisition System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Data Acquisition System Revenue by Product

4.3 Data Acquisition System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Data Acquisition System Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Data Acquisition System industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

