Dental instruments are tools used by dental professionals to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.

Key Market Trends:

Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to Have the Highest Market Share in the Treatment Segment

In the treatment segment of the market, prosthodontic equipment is anticipated to have the largest market share, during the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous count of tools that are used for dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is an increasing demand for dental prostheses across the developing, as well as developed nations, due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of prosthodontic equipment is increasing attention given to the appearance, by people, making them compulsive to go for prostheses in case of dental issues that require one.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental equipment market is expected to grow.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, due to factors, such as wide acceptance of technological advancements in dental equipment, like lasers, intra-oral cameras, digital radiography, and CAD/CAM systems, and continued favorable demographic trends and heightened consumer awareness of the importance of oral hygiene to the overall health. Europe closely follows North America. Asian countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, are likely to provide a growing market, due to their increasing per capita income and emerging economy.

Detailed TOC of Dental Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Ageing Population

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.3 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases

4.2.4 Innovation in Dental Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Cost of Surgeries

4.3.2 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care

4.3.3 Lack of Awareness

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Systems and Parts

5.1.2 Dental Implant

5.1.3 Crown and Bridge

5.1.4 Dental Laser

5.1.4.1 Soft Tissue Lasers

5.1.4.2 Gas Lasers

5.1.4.3 Solid State Lasers

5.1.4.4 Diode Laser

5.1.4.5 Other Dental Lasers

5.1.5 Radiology Equipment

5.1.5.1 Extra-oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.5.2 Panoramic X-ray Unit

5.1.5.3 Cephalometric X-ray Unit

5.1.5.4 Digital Sensors

5.1.5.5 Other Radiology Equipment

5.1.6 Dental Biomaterial

5.1.7 Dental Chair and Equipment

5.1.8 Other Dental Device

5.1.8.1 Laboratory Machines and Accessories

5.1.8.2 Hygiene Maintenance

5.1.8.3 Retail Dental Care Essentials

5.1.9 Dental Consumables

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Orthodontic

5.2.2 Endodontic

5.2.3 Peridontic

5.2.4 Prosthodontic

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 A-Dec Inc.

6.1.3 Biolase Inc.

6.1.4 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.7 GC Corporation

6.1.8 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.9 Planmeca OY

6.1.10 Midmark Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

