The “Dental Sterilization Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Dental Sterilization industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Dental Sterilization market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Dental Sterilization market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Dental Sterilization market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Dental Sterilization market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Dental Sterilization market report provides an in-depth insight into Dental Sterilization industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , dental sterilization is an essential step in the reprocessing of reusable dental instruments, which are contaminated or are potentially contaminated with the patient’s saliva, blood, and other biological fluids. The aim of the sterilization is the prevention of potential cross-infection between patients by killing micro-organisms, such as bacteria, virus, and many others. Therefore, effective instrument cleaning is particularly important to physically remove contamination.

Key Market Trends:

Consumable and Accessories segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables and accessories. In 2019, the instruments segment has accounted for the largest share in the market, which can be attributed to the cost-effective and reliable nature of the instruments and their efficiency in disinfecting the complicated dental devices. The consumable and accessories segment is also anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR, for the increasing need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.

North America region holds the largest market share of Dental Sterilization Market currently and is believed to follow the same trend over the forecast period

North America currently dominates the market for dental sterilization and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures. Also, due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, high awareness among individuals related to dental healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and supportive reimbursements for several dental procedures, this market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Dental Sterilization Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Ailments (Edentulism, Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases)

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetics Dentistry

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Dental Surgeries

4.2.4 Increasing Risks of Cross-Transmission

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations on Dental Device Sterilization

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Consumable and Accessories

5.1.1.1 Sterilization Packaging Accessories

5.1.1.2 Instrument Disinfectants

5.1.1.3 Surface Disinfectants

5.1.1.4 Sterilization Indicators

5.1.1.5 Lubricants and Cleaning Solutions

5.1.2 Instruments

5.1.2.1 Sterilization Equipment

5.1.2.1.1 High-temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.1.2 Low-temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.2 Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.1.2.2.1 Washer Disinfectors

5.1.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Cleaners

5.1.2.3 Packaging Equipment

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Clinics

5.2.3 Dental laboratories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 A-Dec

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.4 Getinge Group

6.1.5 Hu-Friedy

6.1.6 Matachana Group

6.1.7 Midmark

6.1.8 Planmeca Group

6.1.9 Scican

6.1.10 W&H

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

