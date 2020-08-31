The “Diabetes Care Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Diabetes Care Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Diabetes Care Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Diabetes Care Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999757

Competitor Analysis:

Diabetes Care Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Diabetes Care Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Diabetes Care Devices market report provides an in-depth insight into Diabetes Care Devices industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global diabetes care devices market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring), and geography.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999757

Key Market Trends: – Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh-leading cause of death by 2030.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care devices market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market for diabetes care devices.

North America to Dominate the Monitoring Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the North American market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetes, caused mainly due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a high prevalence of diabetes, growing obese population, and government initiatives of raising awareness regarding diabetic care.

Reasons to Buy Diabetes Care Devices Market Report:

Analysis of Diabetes Care Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Diabetes Care Devices industry

Diabetes Care Devices market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Diabetes Care Devices market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999757

Diabetes Care Devices Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Diabetes Care Devices market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Diabetes Care Devices status worldwide?

What are the Diabetes Care Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the Diabetes Care Devices market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Diabetes Care Devices?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Diabetes Care Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Monitoring Devices

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.1.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Management Devices

5.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.2.3 Insulin Cartridges

5.2.4 Disposable Pens

5.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.8.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.8.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.9.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.9.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.10.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.10.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.11.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.11.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Novo Nordisk

7.2.7 Eli Lilly

7.2.8 Sanofi

7.2.9 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Grinder Wheel Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Mango Pulp Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Ice Cream Freezers Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Operating Room Communication Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Laser Drilling Machine Market Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology, Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share Forecast by 2020-2026

Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market 2020 – 2026 Industry Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities, Development Size, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook

Corrective Lenses Market Size by Growth Status 2020 Global Key Players, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026