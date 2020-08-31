The global digital pen market was valued at $326.79 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $815.78 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023. Digital pen or smart pen is an input device which is used to captures the handwritten notes into digital notes and can be used with tablets, smart phones, digital paper, and many more surfaces. The global digital pen market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to surge in demand for digitization across various end users including BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific digital pen market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration and strengthening economic growth.

Rise in adoption of business process automation, growth in internet penetration & rise in adoption of smart devices, and increase in BYOD policy drive the market growth.

The digital pen market is segmented based on platform type, technology, and end user. The platform type covered in the study includes android, iOS, and windows. Based on technology, the market is classified as camera digital pen, accelerometer digital pen, trackball digital pen, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, and others.

Some of the key players of Digital Pen Market:

Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, HP Enterprise Development, Livescribe Inc., Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre

The Global Digital Pen Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Pen market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Digital Pen market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

