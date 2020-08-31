Disposable Bed Sheets Market Driven by the Increasing Demand for Improved Safety and Visibility

Disposable Bed Sheets Market: Overview

People are being extra conscious towards hygiene. Registering the trend, manufacturers operating in sanitary category are consistently developing new technologies to meet the demand of people. In recent time, disposable bed sheet is new development in sanitary products.

Hygiene conscious people are inclining towards use of disposable bed sheets, especially in spa and salons. These bed sheets are economical and bio-degradable in nature. It decrease the risk of any sort of skin infection that is caused due to used bed sheets.

Eco-friendly disposable bed sheets is emerging trend in recent times. The growing trend of eco-friendly products is new growth avenue in disposable bed sheets market.

The upcoming disposable bed sheets market analysis report provides insight about the upcoming trends and restraining factors likely to shape growth of the market during forecast period (2019-2027). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies of the market and offers details about the capacities and competencies of these companies. The market report also focusses on the market’s competitive landscape and provided detail of the product portfolio of various companies.

Disposable Bed Sheets Market: Notable Developments

Due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, disposable bed sheets market is witnessing upsurge in demand for bed sheets. This is due to highly infectious nature of novel coronavirus.

To contain the infection rate, healthcare facilities are widely using disposable bed sheets. Further, healthcare staff are taking extra care to dispose it properly.

Some of the key players in disposable bed sheets market are

Medline Industries Inc.

3M Healthcare

BM plus spol. s r.o.

Medisafe

Jaipur – Jackson Care

EconoGroup,

Beaucare DermeandCo.

Disposable Bed Sheets Market: Key Trends

Ongoing technological advancement has facilitated innovation of new features and development of new products in the disposable bed sheets market. For example, in 2018, Peel Away Labs introduced the concept of multi-layered disposable bed sheets. The bed sheet consists of several layers, which can be pilled away. These bed sheets are 32% softer when compared to the conventional bed sheets.

Application of multi-layered bed sheets can reduce the work time and work force at the same time. Earlier, changing a bed sheet used to consume 15 minutes and involved two staffs, while the patient used to be on bed. On contrary, pilling off one layer of bed sheets takes less than a minute and only one staff is sufficient for the job.

Registering the growing trend, use of disposable bed sheets are growing in home for one time usage. It protects from spills and incontinence.

Disposable Bed Sheets Market: Regional Analysis

Disposable bed sheets market is growing at a lucrative growth in North America and Europe. Disposable bed sheets are widely used in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and salon and spa. Due to expanding healthcare infrastructure in these regions, disposable bed sheets are high in demand.

Increasing number of healthcare facilities in developed regions is likely to fuel sales of disposable bed sheets. In addition, hygiene conscious customers are opting for new bed sheets in salon and spa, in order to avoid any skin related infections. This, in turn, is likely to propel the adoption rate of disposable bed sheets in developed countries.

Meanwhile, disposable bed sheets market is likely to witness progressive growth rate in East Asia and South Asia. The growth rate is attributed to growing trend of medical tourism in emerging economies such as India and China. Also, sprawling healthcare facilities in these regions are likely to fuel demand for disposable bed sheets.

Further, growing awareness regarding hygiene in consumer is expected to drive demand for disposable bed sheets in Oceania. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure is projected to push the adoption rate of disposable bed sheets.

