Global drilling fluids market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.83 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drilling fluid or drilling mud are used for the drilling of boreholes in the earth and usually make drilling easy process. They are widely used in oil and wells drilling activities. Synthetic based muds, water based mud and oil based muds are some of the common type of the drilling fluid. There main function is to remove cuttings from wells, maintain wellbore stability, control formation pressures, minimize formation damage etc. Increasing shale gas activities are the major factor fuelling the market growth of this market.

Global Drilling Fluids Market Segmentation:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Product: OBF, SBF, WBF, Others

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

By Type: Water-based Muds, Oil-based Muds, Synthetic-based Muds

Some Players from Research Coverage: Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Scomi Group Bhd, CES Energy Solutions Corp., GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc., Weatherford, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Catalyst LLC., oil-drilling-fluids.com, Flotek Industries.

