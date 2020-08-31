Drug Modeling Software Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Leadscope, Acellera, Compugen, Nimbus Therapeutics

The drug modeling software market was valued at US$ 11,299.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,205.22 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drug modeling has become an essential tool in the drug design process. Software based drug discovery and development methods are playing a key role in the development of novel drugs. Software based methods such as molecular modeling, structure-based drug design, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction, and molecular dynamics are considered to be powerful tool for the investigation of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs. These methods are fast, accurate, and provide valuable insights of experimental findings and mechanisms of action. Additionally, appropriate implementation of these techniques may help in reducing drug designing and development cost. Increasing cost of the drug development coupled with increasing drug failures is likely to drive the growth of the drug modeling software market during the forecast period. However, the market is likely to get negatively impacted by the less adoption of drug modeling software in emerging countries.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013619/

Company Profiles

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Chemical Computing Group Ulc

Nimbus Therapeutics

Schrödinger, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Genedata Ag

Biognos Ab

Compugen Ltd

Acellera ltd.

Leadscope

Based on application, the drug modeling software market is segmented into drug discovery and development, medical imaging, computational physiological medicine, predictive analysis of drug targets, disease modeling, simulation software, cellular simulation, and others. The drug discovery process is complex and includes an interdisciplinary effort to design practical and commercially feasible drugs. In pharmaceutical, medicinal, and other scientific research, a computer plays a significant role in the development of new compounds in the quest for better therapeutic agents.

Moreover, computational power along with advanced analytical techniques such as X-ray crystallography and NMR, have improved the application of CADD (Computer-Aided Drug Design) in the field of pharmaceutical industries like numerous of approved drugs that credited their discovery in large part to the tools of CADD, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor captopril for the treatment of hypertension, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitor dorzolamide for the treatment of cystoid macular edema, renin inhibitor aliskiren, which is used for essential hypertension, Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) protease inhibitors saquinavir, ritonavir, and indinavir for the treatment of HIV. Moreover, the CADD and bioinformatics tools provide benefits such as cost-saving, time to market, in-sight knowledge of drug-receptor interactions, and speed up drug discovery and development. Such advantages offered by drug modeling software for drug discovery and drug development will drive the segmental growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, the development of new platforms will further offer lucrative opportunities. For instance, on March 16, 2020, Fujitsu has partnered with Polarisqb to pilot a ground-breaking new drug discovery platform designed to support pharmaceutical companies in bringing vital medication to market quickly and cost-effectively. The platform uses quantum-inspired technology, machine learning, hybrid quantum mechanics, and molecular mechanics simulations (QM/MM) to transform the process of drug discovery. On July 19, 2019, Pumas-AI, a new company established by the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy faculty members, announced its first cutting-edge software platform for pharmaceutical researchers and clinicians, known as Pharmaceutical Modeling and Simulation (Pumas). It is a comprehensive platform based on the Julia programming language that contains multiple modules designed to meet the needs of analysts in the pharmaceutical industry, while also working to advance therapeutic innovation in the clinic setting. In August 2019, London, UK-headquartered Evaluate, a company providing software services for researchers and drug developers, has released Product Specific PTRS (probability of technical and regulatory success), a platform that processes data to predict a drug’s likelihood of success. However, the predictive analysis of drug targets segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the drug modeling software market is segmented into database, software, and others. The software segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Successful drug discovery, development, and launch of a single new drug into the market, costs about one billion dollars, and it requires nearly 12 years for accomplishing. High cost, insufficient and lengthy-time duration, high level of risk, uncertainty in the results, and highly complex procedures are the main challenges in developing a new drug. To overcome these problems, there is a strong need to employ new and cost-effective drug discovery and designing methods, such as software and computer-aided drug design and molecular docking. For instance, the platform provided by Schrödinger has devoted decades to refining computational algorithms to accurately compute the essential properties of molecules. The company uses NVIDIA GPUs to generate and evaluate the petabytes of data to accelerate drug discovery, as an improvement over the traditional process of slow and expensive lab work.

The discovery and development of new drugs with potential therapeutic applications is a complex, expensive, and time-consuming venture. Considering these challenges, various novel technologies have been developed to increase the efficiency of the drug discovery process. Computational methodologies have become a crucial part of several drug discovery programs. From hit identification to lead optimization, techniques such as ligand or structure-based virtual screening are widely being used by many pharmaceutical companies. With the help of modeling, existing data can be leveraged to gain insights on product safety and effectiveness. Owing to the efficiency of computational methods, the FDA and EMA have included modeling to support efficient drug development. Nowadays, in-Silico design (computer-aided) is being utilized to expedite and facilitate hit identification, optimize the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and toxicity profile to avoid safety issues. Commonly used in-silico approaches include ligand-based drug design, structure-based drug design, and quantitative structure-activity.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013619/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]