Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market 2020 | Size, Share, Outlook, Global Industry Updates, Demands, Business Prospects, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Rising investment in developing novel products by market players for drug abuse is a factor driving the global drugs of abuse testing market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market” Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Equipment, Consumables), By Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Hair, Breath, Blood, Sweat), By Application (Medical Screening, Monitoring Pain Management, Forensic & Legal Information, Employment Drug Testing, Sports & Athletics Testing), By End User (Hospital, Forensic Labs, Diagnostic Centres, Speciality Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The growing trend of employing medical screening for drug abuse is contributing growth to the global drugs of abuse testing market.

Launch Of Strata®-X-Drug B Plus Will Encourage Growth

Phenomenex Inc., a global leader of innovative technologies unveiled Strata®-X-Drug B Plus. The new drug is a solid phase extraction (SPE) and can be used for urine drug testing in clinical and forensic toxicology labs. Strata®-X-Drug B Plus is predicted to witness high demand, stoked by the rising demand drug abuse test kit. Phenomenex’s Solvent Shielding Technology™enzyme hydrolysis to be passed out directly in the microplate well. Thus, helping in reducing time requirements, transfer steps and cost. This factor is likely to promote the drugs of abuse testing growth. Furthermore, the approval from the FDA for testing device by key players is also adding growth to the global drugs of abuse testing revenue. For instance, the FDA granted 510 (k) approval to OralTox, a rapid oral fluid testing device manufactured by Premier Biotech, Inc. for testing of 8 different drugs.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Equipment

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breath Analyzers

Consumables

Rapid Test Kits

Reagents

Others

By Sample Type

Saliva

Urine

Hair

Breath

Blood

Sweat

By Application

Medical Screening

Monitoring Pain Management

Forensic & Legal Information

Employment Drug Testing

Sports & Athletics Testing

By End-User

Hospital

Forensic Labs

Diagnostic Centres

Speciality Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Availability of On-spot Testing Kits Will Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, the global drugs of abuse testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is presently dominating the global drugs of abuse testing market and is projecting to dominate during the forecast period owing to the strict government regulations for the use of prohibited drugs and the increasing availability of on-spot testing kits. Furthermore, the drugs of abuse testing market is predicted to grow at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the increasing number of youngsters addicted to illicit drugs. Rising awareness by government organizations about the consumption of illicit drugs and their consequences along with new technological advancements in drugs of abuse testing methods is also fostering growth in the region.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market growth?

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

