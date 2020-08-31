Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Global Opportunities, Share, Growth, Industry Trends to 2026

The global Dyes and Pigments Market size is projected to reach USD 54.64 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ink for diverse applications will be a central growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dyes, {Reactive, Disperse, Vat, Acid, and Others}, and Pigment {Inorganic, and Organic}), By End-use Industry (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Inks are essentially liquids that are made from dyes and pigments and serve a variety of purposes such as writing, printing, and tattooing. They are also used to prevent anti-counterfeiting activities. For instance, special inks are manufactured for printing currency notes, which react with the cellulose in the paper and produce inimitable colors and textures, making it almost impossible to replicate.

Furthermore, advanced ink-based liquids are being extensively employed in 3D printing operations. Many companies are using these liquids on small- and medium-scale to manufacture customized spare parts for machines, gourmet food products, and prosthetics. Thus, widening the applicability of inks and ink-based liquids and pastes will lead the Dyes and Pigments market trends in the forthcoming years.

Market Driver

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide to Fuel the Market

The Dyes and Pigments market growth is premised on the fact that there is a rising demand for these ingredients in the paints and coatings industry. The growth of this industry is based on the escalating demand for these materials from the residential and commercial spaces across the globe. One of the major factors causing the proliferation of such spaces is rapid urbanization around the world.

According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), roughly two-third of the global population will be living in urban areas by 2050, jumping by 13% from the current levels. More importantly, around 90% of this jump will be witnessed in the developing nations of Africa and Asia, where the process of urbanization is getting further intensified by steady economic growth. As a result, expansion of residential and commercial areas in these countries will stoke the demand for Dyes and Pigments during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players to Employ Position Strengthening Mechanisms

According to the Dyes and Pigments market analysis, key players are singularly focusing on solidifying their position in this market through the widening of product portfolio and investment in R&D activities. Another strategy that is being favored by companies is mergers and acquisitions in an attempt to broaden their business horizons.

List of Players Covered in the Dyes and Pigments Market Report:

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

DuPont

Atul Ltd

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

DIC CORPORATION

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Huntsman International LLC.

Clariant

BASF SE

