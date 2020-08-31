The “E-Health Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of E-Health industry by types, applications, regions. It shows E-Health market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, E-Health market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

E-Health market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

E-Health market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the E-Health market report provides an in-depth insight into E-Health industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , e-health is a promising field in public health and business, medical informatics, referring to health services, and information delivered or improved through the internet and related technologies. It empowers patients to take an active role in their treatment, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of their conditions and how to effectively manage them.

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

EHR has been found dominating the overall market, which can be attributed to the growing adoption rate of EHR by many developed and developing countries, globally. EHR also improves the healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers, in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. These benefits have thus, contributed to the growth of EHR worldwide.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the largest market, due to the presence of technologically updated population base and various current initiatives taken in the region. These aforementioned factors are expected to be the drivers for the market growth. The high growth of this region has also been attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. Thus the rising awareness is expected to contribute substantially toward the development of the overall market.

Reasons to Buy E-Health Market Report:

Analysis of E-Health market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of E-Health industry

E-Health market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes E-Health market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

E-Health Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for E-Health market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of E-Health status worldwide?

What are the E-Health market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of E-Health?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of E-Health Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in IoT and Technological Innovations

4.2.2 Rising Preference Toward Mobile Technology and Internet

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Population Health Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns over Data Security

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies in the Emerging Markets

4.3.3 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for e-Health in Emerging Markets

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of e-Health

5.1.1 Electronic Health Records

5.1.2 Health Information System

5.1.3 e-Prescribing

5.1.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems

5.1.5 Telemedicine

5.1.6 Other Types of e-Health

5.2 By Type of Service

5.2.1 Monitoring Services

5.2.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring

5.2.1.2 Special Monitoring

5.2.1.3 Adherence Monitoring

5.2.2 Diagnosis Services

5.2.3 Other Types of Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Insurance Companies

5.3.3 Healthcare Consumers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6.1.2 athenahealth Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Cerner Corporation

6.1.5 CompuMed Inc.

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 IBM

6.1.8 McKinsey & Company

6.1.9 Proteus Digital Health

6.1.10 Telecare Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

