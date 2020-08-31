Ear Infection Treatment Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share And Value Chain analysis 2019

Market Scenario

An ear infection is invasion of the ear tissue by bacteria or virus causing pain, inflammation and fluid build-up in the ear. Most ear infections are acute affecting for a short duration but chronic ear infections can cause permanent damage to the middle and inner ear.

Infants younger than 6 months have higher chances of infection accompanied by a fever higher than 102°F and severe ear pain. According to the healthline, middle ear infections occur in 80 % of children by the time they reach age three. Swimmer’s ear is a common outer ear infection affecting approximately 0.4 million healthcare visits annually in the United States.

The Global Ear Infection Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of Approx 6.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The developments in the surgery segment, such as minimal invasive laparoscopy surgery, is driving the global ear infection treatment market growth. The drug segment is, however, suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The loss of patents and the rise of counterfeited drugs has also restricted the market growth. The other market constrains are high cost of surgery and complications of the surgery. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures.

Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as surgery is the definitive treatment for high ear infection treatment market. The advent of minimally invasive treatment and diagnostic techniques such as computed tomography has changed the market landscape to a large extent. Miniaturization of surgical instruments and development of minimal invasive treatment such as robotic laparoscopy is expected to drive the future market in the developed regions of North America and Europe. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa. The growing demand for better and minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Ear Infection Treatment Industry Segments:

The global ear infection treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, pathogen diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented as outer ear, middle ear, inner ear.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as hearing test, microbial test, otoscopy and tympanometry, Computerized Tomography (CT), other.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the pathogen, the market has been segmented as bacteria, virus and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

The market drivers for global ear infection treatment market are rise in risk factors, increasing awareness regarding the severity of untreated ear infection, development of healthcare, technological development in diagnostic devices and surgery segment especially the advancements in minimally invasive surgery etc. The market restraints are the complications of surgery, high cost of treatment, emergence of bacterial resistance, etc.

Key Players in the Global Ear Infection Treatment Market:

American Diagnostic Corporation

Pfizer plc.

Heine USA Ltd.

Welch Allyn

TorquePharma

Medtronic

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Grace Medical

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

